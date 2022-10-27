NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Cards Officially Updated: 3060 Ti Gets GDDR6X & 3060 Gets 8 GB Variants

NVIDIA has officially announced the launch of two brand new GeForce RTX 3060 series graphics cards, the 3060 Ti with GDDR6X & 3060 8 GB flavors.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Officially Gets Updated To GDDR6X Memory, RTX 3060 Gets 8 GB Variant

It was no secret that NVIDIA was working on brand new GeForce RTX 3060 series graphics cards. The move was made to allow AIBs to ease down their Ampere inventories and clear them before the next generation of mainstream GPUs, based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, arrived. As so, NVIDIA is introducing two brand new cards.

Additional Versions Of GeForce RTX 3060 Ti & 3060 To give more choices to gamers and creators, we’re introducing a couple of additional options from our network of graphics card partners worldwide, starting in November. First is a faster GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with GDDR6X memory, in addition to the original version with GDDR6 memory. Second is a GeForce RTX 3060 with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. Both new options are supported starting with today’s Game Ready Driver. For more details on each option, visit the GeForce RTX 3060 family product page on GeForce.com.

Starting with the first variant, we have the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X which features the same 4684 CUDA cores, 1665 MHz boost clocks, and an 8 GB memory configuration running across a 256-bit bus interface. The difference is that the new variant features GDDR6X memory that will be offering speeds of up to 19 Gbps. This is an increase of 36% in pin speeds and the bandwidth which has been increased to 608 GB/s. Both cards feature the same 200W TDP and the GDDR6X will come in several flavors.

The second card is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 8 GB graphics card which is a slimmed-down model of the 12 GB model. While the card retains its 3584 cores and 1770 MHz clocks, the new graphics card comes with an 8 GB 128-bit memory configuration as opposed to the 12 GB 192-bit (bus) memory configuration on the original variant. This will lead to a reduction of 33% in memory bandwidth and also memory capacity.

All-new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti PLUS is upgraded with GDDR6X + advanced cooling system💪! Giving its memory bandwidth a powerful boost of 35.7%🚀! Plus Nvidia DLSS + RTX support 💚

#GALAX #GALAXgaming #pcgaming #PC #GeForceRTX3060TiPlus #GeForceRTX30Series pic.twitter.com/FGkIvlqfZR — GALAX Official (@GALAXHQ) October 26, 2022

For the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X variant, we will see performance closing in on the RTX 3070 and sometimes even exceeding it while the RTX 3060 8 GB will see a definite reduction in performance but also feature a lower price point that is slightly above the RTX 3050. Drivers for the cards are out now which can be seen here.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 OEM GPU Name Ampere GA102-350? Ampere GA102-300 Ampere GA102-225 Ampere GA102-220 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA104 Ampere GA104-200

Ampere GA103-200 Ampere GA106-300 Ampere GA106 Ampere GA106-150

Ampere GA107-300? Ampere GA106-125? Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 (GA104) 276mm2 276mm2 276mm2 (GA106) 276mm2 (GA106) Transistors 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion (GA104) 13.2 Billion 13.2 Billion 13.2 Billion (GA106) 13.2 Billion (GA106) CUDA Cores 10752 10496 10240 8960 8704 6144 5888 4864 4864 3584 3584 2560 2304 TMUs / ROPs 336 / 112 328 / 112 320 / 112 280 / 104 272 / 96 184 / 96 184 / 96 152 / 80 152 / 80 112 / 64 112 / 64 80 / 32 TBD Tensor / RT Cores 336 / 84 328 / 82 320 / 80 280 / 70 272 / 68 184 / 46 184 / 46 152 / 38 152 / 38 112 / 28 112 / 28 80 / 20 TBD Base Clock 1560 MHz 1400 MHz 1365 MHz TBA 1440 MHz 1575 MHz 1500 MHz 1410 MHz 1410 MHz 1320 MHz 1320 MHz 1552 MHz 1510 MHz Boost Clock 1860 MHz 1700 MHz 1665 MHz TBA 1710 MHz 1770 MHz 1730 MHz 1665 MHz 1665 MHz 1780 MHz 1780 MHz 1777 MHz 1760 MHz FP32 Compute 40 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs 34 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs 22 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs 16 TFLOPs 16 TFLOPs 13 TFLOPs 13 TFLOPs 9.1 TFLOPs 8.1 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 74 RFLOPs 69 TFLOPs 67 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs 44 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 32 TFLOPs 32 TFLOPs 25 TFLOPs 25 TFLOPs 18.2 TFLOPs 16.2 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 285 TOPs 273 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs 183 TOPs 163 TOPs 192 TOPs 192 TOPs 101 TOPs 101 TOPs 72.8 TOPs 64.8 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 10 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit 128-bit 128-bit Memory Speed 21 Gbps 19.5 Gbps 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 14 Gbps 19 Gbps 14 Gbps 16 Gbps 15 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 936 GB/s 912 Gbps 912 Gbps 760 GB/s 608 GB/s 448 GB/s 608 GB/s 448 GB/s 384 GB/s 240 GB/s 224 GB/s 224 GB/s TGP 450W 350W 350W 350W 320W 290W 220W 175W 175W 170W 150W 130W (GA106)

115W (GA107) ~130W Price (MSRP / FE) TBD $1499 US $1199 $999 US? $699 US $599 US $499 US $399 US $399 US $329 US TBD $249 US TBD Launch (Availability) 29th March 2022? 24th September 2020 3rd June 2021 11th January 2022 17th September 2020 10th June, 2021 29th October 2020 October 2022 2nd December 2020 25th February 2021 October 2022 27th January 2022 2022