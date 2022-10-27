Menu
Company

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Cards Officially Updated: 3060 Ti Gets GDDR6X & 3060 Gets 8 GB Variants

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 27, 2022, 11:57 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Cards Officially Updated: 3060 Ti Gets GDDR6X & 3060 Gets 8 GB Variants 1

NVIDIA has officially announced the launch of two brand new GeForce RTX 3060 series graphics cards, the 3060 Ti with GDDR6X & 3060 8 GB flavors.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Officially Gets Updated To GDDR6X Memory, RTX 3060 Gets 8 GB Variant

It was no secret that NVIDIA was working on brand new GeForce RTX 3060 series graphics cards. The move was made to allow AIBs to ease down their Ampere inventories and clear them before the next generation of mainstream GPUs, based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, arrived. As so, NVIDIA is introducing two brand new cards.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA Is Working With Its AIB Partners To Quickly Resolve GeForce RTX 4090 16-Pin Adapter & Connector Issues

Additional Versions Of GeForce RTX 3060 Ti & 3060

To give more choices to gamers and creators, we’re introducing a couple of additional options from our network of graphics card partners worldwide, starting in November.

First is a faster GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with GDDR6X memory, in addition to the original version with GDDR6 memory. Second is a GeForce RTX 3060 with 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

Both new options are supported starting with today’s Game Ready Driver. For more details on each option, visit the GeForce RTX 3060 family product page on GeForce.com.

Starting with the first variant, we have the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X which features the same 4684 CUDA cores, 1665 MHz boost clocks, and an 8 GB memory configuration running across a 256-bit bus interface. The difference is that the new variant features GDDR6X memory that will be offering speeds of up to 19 Gbps. This is an increase of 36% in pin speeds and the bandwidth which has been increased to 608 GB/s. Both cards feature the same 200W TDP and the GDDR6X will come in several flavors.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Cards Officially Updated: 3060 Ti Gets GDDR6X & 3060 Gets 8 GB Variants 2

The second card is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 8 GB graphics card which is a slimmed-down model of the 12 GB model. While the card retains its 3584 cores and 1770 MHz clocks, the new graphics card comes with an 8 GB 128-bit memory configuration as opposed to the 12 GB 192-bit (bus) memory configuration on the original variant. This will lead to a reduction of 33% in memory bandwidth and also memory capacity.

For the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X variant, we will see performance closing in on the RTX 3070 and sometimes even exceeding it while the RTX 3060 8 GB will see a definite reduction in performance but also feature a lower price point that is slightly above the RTX 3050. Drivers for the cards are out now which can be seen here.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 OEM
GPU NameAmpere GA102-350?Ampere GA102-300Ampere GA102-225Ampere GA102-220Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104Ampere GA104-200
Ampere GA103-200		Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA106Ampere GA106-150
Ampere GA107-300?		Ampere GA106-125?
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2 (GA104)276mm2276mm2276mm2 (GA106)276mm2 (GA106)
Transistors28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion (GA104)13.2 Billion13.2 Billion13.2 Billion (GA106)13.2 Billion (GA106)
CUDA Cores1075210496102408960870461445888486448643584358425602304
TMUs / ROPs336 / 112328 / 112320 / 112280 / 104272 / 96184 / 96184 / 96152 / 80152 / 80112 / 64112 / 6480 / 32TBD
Tensor / RT Cores336 / 84328 / 82320 / 80280 / 70272 / 68184 / 46184 / 46152 / 38152 / 38112 / 28112 / 2880 / 20TBD
Base Clock1560 MHz1400 MHz1365 MHzTBA1440 MHz1575 MHz1500 MHz1410 MHz1410 MHz1320 MHz1320 MHz1552 MHz1510 MHz
Boost Clock1860 MHz1700 MHz1665 MHzTBA1710 MHz1770 MHz1730 MHz1665 MHz1665 MHz1780 MHz1780 MHz1777 MHz1760 MHz
FP32 Compute40 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs34 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPs22 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs16 TFLOPs16 TFLOPs13 TFLOPs13 TFLOPs9.1 TFLOPs8.1 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs74 RFLOPs69 TFLOPs67 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPs44 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs32 TFLOPs32 TFLOPs25 TFLOPs25 TFLOPs18.2 TFLOPs16.2 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA285 TOPs273 TOPsTBA238 TOPs183 TOPs163 TOPs192 TOPs192 TOPs101 TOPs101 TOPs72.8 TOPs64.8 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus384-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit128-bit128-bit128-bit
Memory Speed21 Gbps19.5 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps14 Gbps19 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps15 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s936 GB/s912 Gbps912 Gbps760 GB/s608 GB/s448 GB/s608 GB/s448 GB/s384 GB/s240 GB/s224 GB/s224 GB/s
TGP450W350W350W350W320W290W220W175W175W170W150W130W (GA106)
115W (GA107)		~130W
Price (MSRP / FE)TBD$1499 US$1199$999 US?$699 US$599 US$499 US$399 US$399 US$329 USTBD$249 USTBD
Launch (Availability)29th March 2022?24th September 20203rd June 202111th January 202217th September 202010th June, 202129th October 2020October 20222nd December 202025th February 2021October 202227th January 20222022

Products mentioned in this post

GeForce RTX 3060
USD 412
RTX 3060
USD 390
RTX 3070
USD 585

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order