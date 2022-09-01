NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition Graphics Card Leaks Out, Same Cooler But Thicker Design

The first pictures of an alleged NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 "Founders Edition" graphics card have been leaked by KittyYukko.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founder Edition Graphics Card Pictured, Dual Slot But More Thicker Design

The alleged NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition graphics card was wrapped in plastic so it is kind of hard to make up the details but if we compared the cooler to the GeForce RTX 3080 FE, then we can definitely see a big change. While the overall shroud is very much similar to the existing RTX 30 series Founders Edition, the RTX 4080 itself seems to have received a bigger cooler this time that is comparable to that of the RTX 3090.

The Founders Edition or FE cooler seems to feature a dual-slot design but it comes with a thicker package, with a wider cooler and shroud and much larger fans comprising 7-blades while the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 coolers featured 9-blades on fans . The card also seems to come with a slightly different "RTX 4080" logo than the RTX 3080. It looks like NVIDIA is indeed planning to reuse its existing coolers and modify them a bit like the RTX 4090 Ti shroud we saw previously for the Ada Lovelace GPUs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to utilize a cut-down AD103-300 GPU configuration with 9,728 cores or 76 SMs enabled of the total 84 units whereas the previous configuration offered 80 SMs or 10,240 cores. While the full GPU comes packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs, the RTX 4080 might end up with 48 MB of L2 cache and lower ROPs too due to its cut-down design. The card is expected to be based on the PG136/139-SKU360 PCB.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to rock 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be adjusted at 23 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 736 GB/s of bandwidth. This is still a tad bit slower than the 760 GB/s bandwidth offered by the RTX 3080 since it comes with a 320-bit interface but a lowly 10 GB capacity. To compensate for the lower bandwidth, NVIDIA could be integrating a next-gen memory compression suite to make up for the 256-bit interface.

For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 340W, a 20W increase from the previous 320W spec that we got. This brings the TBP to the same ballpark as the existing RTX 3080 graphics card (up to 350W). Now it is not known whether the other RTX 40 series graphics cards will also be getting the faster GDDR6X memory treatment but we know that Micron has commenced full mass production of up to 24 Gbps GDDR6X memory modules so they have to go somewhere.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 "Expected" TBP - 340W

340W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 "Official" TBP - 350W

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Series Preliminary Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-250? Ada Lovelace AD103-300? Ampere GA102-225 Ampere GA102-200 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size ~450mm2 ~450mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors TBD TBD 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 14848 9728? 10240 8704 TMUs / ROPs TBD / 232? TBD / 214? 320 / 112 272 / 96 Tensor / RT Cores TBD / TBD TBD / TBD 320 / 80 272 / 68 Base Clock TBD TBD 1365 MHz 1440 MHz Boost Clock ~2600 MHz ~2500 MHz 1665 MHz 1710 MHz FP32 Compute ~55TFLOPs ~50 TFLOPs 34 TFLOPs 30 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBD TBD 67 TFLOPs 58 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBD TBD 273 TOPs 238 TOPs Memory Capacity 20 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 10 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 320-bit 256-bit 384-bit 320-bit Memory Speed 21.0 Gbps? 21.0 Gbps? 19 Gbps 19 Gbps Bandwidth 840 GB/s 736 2GB/s 912 Gbps 760 Gbps TBP 450W 340W 350W 320W Price (MSRP / FE) $1199 US? $699 US? $1199 $699 US Launch (Availability) 2023? July 2022? 3rd June 2021 17th September 2020

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 graphics cards will be amongst the first graphics cards besides the RTX 4090 to launch to gamers however we can't tell whether the green team plans to launch them within this year soon after RTX 4090 or wait till early next year. The RTX 4090 is so far expected to launch around October 2022.

