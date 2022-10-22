ASUS’s GDDR6X Memory Infused GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Graphics Card Pictured

ASUS's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card featuring 8 GB of GDDR6X memory has been pictured in the latest leak.
ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Ti TUF Gaming Graphics Card Upgraded With GDDR6X Memory
We have known for a while that NVIDIA was preparing at least three new GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards to quickly move out their Ampere GPU inventories. These included the RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, and RTX 3070 Ti. NVIDIA even listed one model on their store a few weeks back but now Videocardz has posted the first pictures of a custom model from ASUS that confirm the new and upgraded model.
The graphics card is the ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Ti TUF Gaming OC which comes with the same core configuration but has been upgraded to 8 GB of GDDR6X memory whereas the current model uses the standard GDDR6 memory standard. The memory speeds have been increased to 19 Gbps. This will allow a boost in the overall bandwidth by up to 608 GB/s whereas the current model offers up to 448 GB/s of bandwidth.
Leaked benchmarks by Videocardz also show that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X variant is around 7-10% faster in Synthetic benchmarks such as 3DMark Time Spy and Fire Strike. How this will affect gaming performance remains to be seen but a nominal 5-10% gain is to be expected. The graphics card should also retain the same power despite the upgrade to the GDDR6X memory.
Earlier reports have shown the pricing for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB GDDR6X graphics card to be the same as the GDDR6 variant so NVIDIA is likely to replace the production of their older card with the new and improved variant. There's still no word on the launch but we can expect a silent entry of these models by the end of October.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 OEM
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA102-350?
|Ampere GA102-300
|Ampere GA102-225
|Ampere GA102-220
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA102
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA104
|Ampere GA104-200
Ampere GA103-200
|Ampere GA106-300
|Ampere GA106
|Ampere GA106-150
Ampere GA107-300?
|Ampere GA106-125?
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|395.2mm2
|628.4mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2 (GA104)
|276mm2
|276mm2
|276mm2 (GA106)
|276mm2 (GA106)
|Transistors
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|28 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion (GA104)
|13.2 Billion
|13.2 Billion
|13.2 Billion (GA106)
|13.2 Billion (GA106)
|CUDA Cores
|10752
|10496
|10240
|8960
|8704
|6144
|TBD
|6144
|5888
|TBD
|4864
|3584
|TBD
|2560
|2304
|TMUs / ROPs
|336 / 112
|328 / 112
|320 / 112
|280 / 104
|272 / 96
|184 / 96
|TBD
|184 / 96
|184 / 96
|TBD
|152 / 80
|112 / 64
|TBD
|80 / 32
|TBD
|Tensor / RT Cores
|336 / 84
|328 / 82
|320 / 80
|280 / 70
|272 / 68
|184 / 46
|TBD
|184 / 46
|184 / 46
|TBD
|152 / 38
|112 / 28
|TBD
|80 / 20
|TBD
|Base Clock
|1560 MHz
|1400 MHz
|1365 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|TBA
|TBD
|1575 MHz
|1500 MHz
|TBD
|1410 MHz
|1320 MHz
|TBD
|1552 MHz
|1510 MHz
|Boost Clock
|1860 MHz
|1700 MHz
|1665 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|TBA
|TBD
|1770 MHz
|1730 MHz
|TBD
|1665 MHz
|1780 MHz
|TBD
|1777 MHz
|1760 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|40 TFLOPs
|36 TFLOPs
|34 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBD
|22 TFLOPs
|20 TFLOPs
|TBD
|16 TFLOPs
|13 TFLOPs
|TBD
|9.1 TFLOPs
|8.1 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|74 RFLOPs
|69 TFLOPs
|67 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBD
|44 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|TBD
|32 TFLOPs
|25 TFLOPs
|TBD
|18.2 TFLOPs
|16.2 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|285 TOPs
|273 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|TBA
|TBD
|183 TOPs
|163 TOPs
|TBD
|192 TOPs
|101 TOPs
|TBD
|72.8 TOPs
|64.8 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|24 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|10 GB GDDR6X
|16 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6
|12 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|Memory Bus
|384-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|320-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|192-bit
|128-bit
|128-bit
|128-bit
|Memory Speed
|21 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|21 Gbps
|TBD
|19 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|TBD
|14 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|15 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|1008 GB/s
|936 GB/s
|912 Gbps
|912 Gbps
|760 GB/s
|672 GB/s
|TBD
|608 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|TBD
|448 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|240 GB/s
|224 GB/s
|224 GB/s
|TGP
|450W
|350W
|350W
|350W
|320W
|~300W
|300W
|290W
|220W
|190W
|175W
|170W
|150W
|130W (GA106)
115W (GA107)
|~130W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|TBD
|$1499 US
|$1199
|$999 US?
|$699 US
|$599 US?
|TBD
|$599 US
|$499 US
|TBD
|$399 US
|$329 US
|TBD
|$249 US
|TBD
|Launch (Availability)
|29th March 2022?
|24th September 2020
|3rd June 2021
|11th January 2022
|17th September 2020
|Cancelled?
|TBD
|10th June, 2021
|29th October 2020
|TBD
|2nd December 2020
|25th February 2021
|TBD
|27th January 2022
|2022
