Halo 3 PC Public Flighting Planned To Kick Off in the Next Three Weeks, 343 Industries Says

Halo developer 343 Industries aims to kick off Halo 3 PC Public flighting in the first half of June, the studio’s community coordinator has confirmed.

Halo 2 Anniversary came available for PC as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection earlier this month, and 343 Industries is already actively testing Halo 3 on PC. As confirmed by community coordinator Tyler “Postums” Davis, the team is currently testing the title in Insider Ring 1. Next week, the studio aims to make a flight build available Insider Ring 2, which is made up of partners of various skill sets that help 343 Industries test builds.

If testing goes as planned, flighting in Insider Ring 3 will launch somewhere in the first half of June.

“Halo 3 is next up on the menu for coming to MCC on PC and we are already underway with early stages of flighting in Ring 1”, Postums writes on the Halo Waypoint forums. “Next week, we aim to get the completely paired down flight build into our partners' hands, which is much sooner than usual. Our goal is to have the Halo 3 public flight kicked off in the first half of June. We can’t wait to get the community involved!”

Halo 3 is part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection coming to PC. Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved and Halo 2 are already available through the Collection on PC, as well as on Xbox One.