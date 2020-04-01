Halo 2 PC Public Testing Inbound; Will Feature 6 Campaign Missions, Multiplayer Options, Character Customization and More

Halo 2 Anniversary and Halo 2 PC public testing will kick off soon, developer 343 Industries has announced.

Some days ago we reported that testing of Halo 2 on PC began for external partners close to 343 Industries (insider Ring 1). In a new blog post on the official Halo Waypoint forums, the studio has now provided additional details about the public Halo 2 flight that will be arriving soon alongside the content that will be included.

Halo 2 PC and Halo Reach Forge Testing Planned for the End of This Month

“We’re eager to kick off Halo 2 flighting soon which will hopefully give some of you a bit more enjoyment passing the time as we ride out this pandemic together”, 343 Industries writes.

The public test build will offer a challenge system, Spartan customization, theater and six campaign mission, including Cairo Station, Metropolis, The Oracle, Delta Halo, Quarantine Zone, and Gravemind. In addition, various multiplayer maps and playlists will be included. We’ve included the multiplayer options that will be available down below:

Social Games: 2v2, 4v4, and 8v8.

Competitive: H2C Team Hardcore.

Halo 2 Multiplayer: Lockout, Midship, Beaver Creek, Burial Mounds, Coagulation, Headlong, Waterworks, Containment, Sanctuary, and Turf.

Halo 2: Anniversary Multiplayer: Lockdown, Zenith, Stonetown, Bloodline, and Shrine.

Various game settings and options will also be a part of the upcoming public flight:

Settings – Controls: Configure Mouse & Keyboard and Configure Gamepad

Settings – Video: Field-Of-View, Vehicle Field-Of-View, Gamma, Window Mode, Aspect Ratio, Resolution Scale, V-Sync, HUD Anchoring, Unified Medal Display, Framerate Limit, and Graphics Quality.

Settings – Audio: Game Volume including Menu Music Volume, Game Music Volume, Effects Volume, Voice Chat Volume. Also, Voice Chat Channel, Push to Talk Voice Chat, and Multiplayer Game Sounds.

Settings – Gameplay: Crosshair Position, Show Invite Notifications, Enemy Player Name Color, Multiplayer Game Timer, and Credits.

Settings – Network: Network and Relays.

Settings Accessibility: Subtitles, Change Language, Convert Text-To-Speech, and Convert Speech-To-Text

An exact date for the public test wasn’t provided, but public flighting for Halo insiders might just well start later this month if all goes well in insider Rings 1 and 2.