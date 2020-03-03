Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary Now Available on PC as Part of the Master Chief Collection
Following a recent teaser, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary has been finally made available (as part of the Master Chief Collection) on PC today.
Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary is included with Xbox Game Pass for PC if you're subscribers. If you're looking to purchase it, you can get it as part of the Master Chief Collection for $39.99 or individually for $9.99, either via Microsoft Store or Steam.
If you're wondering about the list of improvements for this PC release (made in collaboration with Saber Interactive, which just got purchased by the Embracer Group), check it out below.
- 4K resolution
- New Spartan customization 3D model viewer
- Ability to toggle between H:CEA and H:CE Classic audio for multiplayer
- Mouse + Keyboard input support
- Customizable key bindings
- Variable Frame Rate (VFR) support (experimental feature)
- Adjustable FOV (experimental feature)
- Ultrawide and alternate resolution support
- Text chat
These are the few new matchmaking options available in Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary for PC.
Competitive Games
- HCE Hardcore Doubles (2v2 w/ Hardcore Slayer rules)
Social Games (Match Composer)
- 1v1 - Precision Slayer
- 2v2 - Precision Slayer & Asset Denial
- 4v4 - Precision Slayer, Auto Slayer, Flag & Bomb, Zone Control, Asset Denial, Action Sack, and Snipers
- 8P FFA - Slayer, Zone Control, Asset Denial, Action Sack, and Snipers
- 8v8 - Precision Slayer, Flag & Bomb, Zone Control, Action Sack, and Snipers
In addition to the new Halo: CE Anniversary offerings, players will also find an update to Halo: Reach Matchmaking:
Halo: Reach Social Games
- 4v4 - Rotated in featured "Halo: CE Anniversary" category for Halo: Reach which contains maps and game settings which emulate Halo: CE.
Additionally, alongside the release of Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary for PC, 343 Industries also pushed other improvements for the Master Chief Collection as a whole, such as:
- Updated crouch/movement mechanic for mouse + keyboard user
- Push-to-talk voice chat
- Push-to-talk key binding
- Separated key-bindings on a per-title basis
- Datacenter ping values are now visible
- Message of the Day added
- Updated zoom controls
Check out the launch trailer below.