Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary Now Available on PC as Part of the Master Chief Collection

Following a recent teaser, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary has been finally made available (as part of the Master Chief Collection) on PC today.

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary is included with Xbox Game Pass for PC if you're subscribers. If you're looking to purchase it, you can get it as part of the Master Chief Collection for $39.99 or individually for $9.99, either via Microsoft Store or Steam.

Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary PC Flight Inbound to Test Single Player and Co-op Campaign, Multiplayer, Customization and Progression

If you're wondering about the list of improvements for this PC release (made in collaboration with Saber Interactive, which just got purchased by the Embracer Group), check it out below.

4K resolution

New Spartan customization 3D model viewer

Ability to toggle between H:CEA and H:CE Classic audio for multiplayer

Mouse + Keyboard input support

Customizable key bindings

Variable Frame Rate (VFR) support (experimental feature)

Adjustable FOV (experimental feature)

Ultrawide and alternate resolution support

Text chat

These are the few new matchmaking options available in Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary for PC.

Competitive Games HCE Hardcore Doubles (2v2 w/ Hardcore Slayer rules) Social Games (Match Composer) 1v1 - Precision Slayer

2v2 - Precision Slayer & Asset Denial

4v4 - Precision Slayer, Auto Slayer, Flag & Bomb, Zone Control, Asset Denial, Action Sack, and Snipers

8P FFA - Slayer, Zone Control, Asset Denial, Action Sack, and Snipers

8v8 - Precision Slayer, Flag & Bomb, Zone Control, Action Sack, and Snipers In addition to the new Halo: CE Anniversary offerings, players will also find an update to Halo: Reach Matchmaking: Halo: Reach Social Games 4v4 - Rotated in featured "Halo: CE Anniversary" category for Halo: Reach which contains maps and game settings which emulate Halo: CE.

Additionally, alongside the release of Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary for PC, 343 Industries also pushed other improvements for the Master Chief Collection as a whole, such as:

Updated crouch/movement mechanic for mouse + keyboard user

Push-to-talk voice chat

Push-to-talk key binding

Separated key-bindings on a per-title basis

Datacenter ping values are now visible

Message of the Day added

Updated zoom controls

Check out the launch trailer below.