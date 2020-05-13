Halo 2 Anniversary PC Available Now Alongside Major New Halo: MCC Update Across PC and Xbox One

Halo 2 Anniversary PC has now been made available as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection and with it comes a major update for the collection across both PC and Xbox One.

As of today, Halo 2 and Halo 2 Anniversary have joined The Master Chief Collection on PC and are available for download through the Microsoft Store and Steam. The popular shooter is also available as part of the Xbox Game Pass.

As said, alongside making Halo 2 available on PC, Microsoft and 343 Industries have released a new major update for The Master Chief Collection across all platforms. This update packs improvements across the board alongside a new Spartan customization viewer for Halo 2, a theater for both Halo 2: Anniversary and Halo: Reach, and numerous fixes.























We’ve included the full list of changes that comes with this major update down below:

Halo: The Master Chief Collection PC/XO Update May 12 Resolved Community Issues Improvements have been across the board from previous flights. Below are additional resolved issues that come with today’s update and the platform (Xbox Only, PC Only, or All Platforms): Global (PC Only) Resolved issues installing the Extended Language Pack

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary (All Platforms)

Several instances of UE4 errors when playing Multiplayer

Magnum Pistol spread increased when playing at higher than 30fps

Terminals stopped being interactable during continuous campaign sessions Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary (PC Only) Some Campaign Steam Achievements were not unlocking correctly for mission completion, par time, and score Halo 2 and Halo 2: Anniversary (All Platforms) Crash before reaching the last area in Delta Halo

Resolved cutscene audio being distorted when continuing to the next campaign mission in Classic graphics

Resolved corrupted textures in the tunnels on Outskirts

Loading screens now appropriately fade out before loading into games

Elite armor now displays lights appropriately in multiplayer

Dynamic light casts proper shadows in Halo 2

The "Action" key now functions appropriately when bound to "Mouse Wheel Up/Down"

Corrupt textures on Lockdown have been resolved

Looping audio when activating the waterfall on Shrine is resolved

Ghosts explosion sounds are now present in Anniversary Multiplayer Halo 2 and Halo 2: Anniversary (PC Only) Team colors are now appropriately displayed in all in-game UI menus

Players can now bind fire secondary and any vehicle function to the same key

Gameplay audio levels now mirror other titles more closely

Resolved throwing grenade, zoom, and zoom in actions taking priority while dual-wielding instead of firing your secondary when mapped to the same key

Leaves now render appropriately when using NVIDIA hardware

Emblems now appear on scoreboards in Halo 2 multiplayer gameplay

When using crosshair centered it no longer alters positioning when zooming in with binoculars

Universal medals now display appropriately and do not show double medals for Halo 2: Anniversary

When firing while dual-wielding it is no longer inverted unless set appropriately

With the rocket launcher equipped and conducting the idle animation audio plays correctly when the barrel spins

On Bloodline, the electric charge audio for the EMP is now playing correctly

Mouse movement is no longer slower with Unlimited frame rate enabled

Muzzle flash appear correctly on weapon barrels after swapping between Anniversary and Classic graphics Halo 2 and Halo 2: Anniversary (Xbox Only) Playlist progression is now awarded correctly to co-op players

Sentinel Beam VFX now appear correctly when switching between weapons

Sword equip SFX now play appropriately

Infected players now appropriately display having a shield bar when shields are set to Normal in Custom Games

Forge UI now appropriately displays "Start New Round" when selecting to begin a new round

Kill medals now appropriately display in-game alongside killing spree medals Halo 3 (Xbox Only) Performance improvements for players experiencing framerate drops in gameplay Halo 4 (Xbox Only) The Mantis missile charge was missing its VFX

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available now globally on PC and Xbox One.