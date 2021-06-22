Grand Theft Auto V Reaches Peak Realism in New 8K Mod Showcase Video

Despite having been released a few years ago, Grand Theft Auto V continues to be an extremely good-looking game, also thanks to the many mods that have been released since the game's PC launch in 2015.

A new 8K resolution video put together by Digital Dreams shows how the Rockstar Games open-world title can reach peak realism with mods like QuantV 3D Clouds, Real Basement, and Realistic Traffic. Needless to say, with these mods, Grand Theft Auto V definitely doesn't look like a game released in 2015.

Grand Theft Auto V is now available on PC as well as on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360. The open-world game by Rockstar is also hitting PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S in the near future.