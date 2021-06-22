Grand Theft Auto V Reaches Peak Realism in New 8K Mod Showcase Video
Despite having been released a few years ago, Grand Theft Auto V continues to be an extremely good-looking game, also thanks to the many mods that have been released since the game's PC launch in 2015.
A new 8K resolution video put together by Digital Dreams shows how the Rockstar Games open-world title can reach peak realism with mods like QuantV 3D Clouds, Real Basement, and Realistic Traffic. Needless to say, with these mods, Grand Theft Auto V definitely doesn't look like a game released in 2015.
Grand Theft Auto V is now available on PC as well as on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360. The open-world game by Rockstar is also hitting PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S in the near future.
When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other.
Grand Theft Auto V for PC offers players the option to explore the award-winning world of Los Santos and Blaine County in resolutions of up to 4k and beyond, as well as the chance to experience the game running at 60 frames per second.
The game offers players a huge range of PC-specific customization options, including over 25 separate configurable settings for texture quality, shaders, tessellation, anti-aliasing and more, as well as support and extensive customization for mouse and keyboard controls. Additional options include a population density slider to control car and pedestrian traffic, as well as dual and triple monitor support, 3D compatibility, and plug-and-play controller support.
