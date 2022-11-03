Grand Theft Auto v Can Run at 16K Resolution With Decent Performance on NVIDIA RTX 4090

Having been released a few years back, Grand Theft Auto V is not as demanding as other open-world titles now available on PC, but running it at high resolution with decent performance is still a challenge for many different system configurations. The release of the NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPU, however, is making it possible to run many games at very high resolutions with acceptable performance, and Rockstar Games' open-world title is among them.

A new video shared on YouTube by Digital Dreams shows Grand Theft Auto V running at 16K resolution, which is reached by using double resolution scaling with a 7680 x 4320 resolution. While visuals do look a little dated compared to some next-gen titles, it is still impressive how 16K resolution gaming is somewhat possible thanks to NVIDIA's high-end GPU.

Grand Theft Auto V is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 worldwide.

