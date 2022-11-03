Menu
Grand Theft Auto v Can Run at 16K Resolution With Decent Performance on NVIDIA RTX 4090

Francesco De Meo
Nov 3, 2022, 07:44 AM EDT
Grand Theft Auto V

Having been released a few years back, Grand Theft Auto V is not as demanding as other open-world titles now available on PC, but running it at high resolution with decent performance is still a challenge for many different system configurations. The release of the NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPU, however, is making it possible to run many games at very high resolutions with acceptable performance, and Rockstar Games' open-world title is among them.

A new video shared on YouTube by Digital Dreams shows Grand Theft Auto V running at 16K resolution, which is reached by using double resolution scaling with a 7680 x 4320 resolution. While visuals do look a little dated compared to some next-gen titles, it is still impressive how 16K resolution gaming is somewhat possible thanks to NVIDIA's high-end GPU.

Related Story
GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF Achieves 3.7 GHz GPU Frequency World Record & Breaks Past 31K Points In 3DMark Port Royal

Grand Theft Auto V is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 worldwide.

When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other.

Grand Theft Auto V also comes with Grand Theft Auto Online, the dynamic and ever-evolving online universe for up to 30 players, and includes all existing gameplay upgrades and content released since the launch of Grand Theft Auto Online. Rise through the ranks to become a CEO of your own criminal empire by trading contraband or form a Motorcycle Club and rule the streets. Pull off daring co-operative Heists, enter adrenaline-fueled Stunt Races, compete in unique Adversary Modes or create your own content to play and share with the entire GTA community.

