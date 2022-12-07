Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Opening Scene Looks Terrific in Unreal Engine 5 Fanmade Reimagining

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City is one of the best entries in the series, but it is undeniable that the game feels very dated when it comes to visuals. Rockstar Games doesn't seem interested in developing a proper remake of their open-world game, so it is up to fans to imagine how the game's visuals would look powered by modern technology.

A few hours ago, TeaserPlay shared on their YouTube channel a new video that shows the game's opening sequence reimagined with Unreal Engine 5. Needless to say, tech such as Lumen and Nanite make the sequence looks terrific, with anamorphic camera and chromatic aberration giving it a distinct 80s movie feel.

While Grand Theft Auto: Vice City hasn't been properly remade, it was remastered last year alongside Grand Theft Auto 3 and San Andreas as part of The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition collection, which was riddled with bugs and all sorts of issues at launch, as highlighted by Nathan in his review. The situation has since improved with free updates, but it is undeniable that these classics deserve much more than a simple, straightforward remaster.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition collects some truly groundbreaking games that still provide their share of nostalgic fun, but little has been done to make them shine here in 2021. Ultimately, a shoddy visual upgrade, choppy performance, and a lack of meaningful updates or extras may leave you questioning why you loved them in the first place. Perhaps this collection can be brought up to snuff with updates from Rockstar (or modders), but for now, its Wanted Level remains low.