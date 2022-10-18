Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Sequel Unreal Engine 5 Concept Trailer Shows CJ’s Return to Groove Street

A Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas sequel may never get developed, given how Rockstar Games has never developed a direct sequel to any of the entries in the series so far, but if one such game would ever be made, it would look incredible powered by modern technology such as Unreal Engine 5.

A new concept trailer shared today by TeaserPlay showcases what a hypothetical San Andreas sequel would look like, powered by Epic's latest version of the game engine. CJ's return to Groove Street after 30 years of absence evokes some powerful nostalgia, making the video a great watch for all fans of the now iconic open-world game.

Fans have long wished to see CJ again in the San Andreas sequel, Although this sequel may never happen, we can at least imagine it

The 59-year-old CJ can once again return to Grove Street, a street that no longer has its former vitality and its residents have Gone.

This video can also be a tribute to the memories of us gamers from this unique game, we hope you enjoy it.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas was originally released in 2004 on PlayStation 2 and later ported to PC and other consoles such as the original Xbox, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3. The game's latest version is the remaster included in The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, which was a very disappointing release as launch, as highlighted by Nathan in his review:

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition collects some truly groundbreaking games that still provide their share of nostalgic fun, but little has been done to make them shine here in 2021. Ultimately, a shoddy visual upgrade, choppy performance, and a lack of meaningful updates or extras may leave you questioning why you loved them in the first place. Perhaps this collection can be brought up to snuff with updates from Rockstar (or modders), but for now, its Wanted Level remains low.