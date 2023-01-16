Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition To Release On The Epic Games Store This Week – Rumor

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available on PC only via the Rockstar Games Store, but soon enough, players will get another purchase option for the collection including three of the best open-world games ever made.

Billbil-kun, who has been correctly revealing PlayStation Plus Essential titles for quite some time, revealed today that the collection will be released on the Epic Games Store on January 19th. The collection will also be available for half its usual price during the first week of availability. According to some recent findings, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition may also be coming on Steam soon, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the collection become available on Valve's digital store on January 19th as well.

It will be on sale too with 50% off discount during the first week#GTA pic.twitter.com/too3dgsRGQ — billbil-kun (@BillbilKun) January 16, 2023

Despite the games included in the collection being great, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is far from being the best-received Rockstar Games release of recent times. At launch, the collection suffered from a variety of issues, as highlighted by Nathan in his review, which have only been marginally fixed with post-launch updates.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition collects some truly groundbreaking games that still provide their share of nostalgic fun, but little has been done to make them shine here in 2021. Ultimately, a shoddy visual upgrade, choppy performance, and a lack of meaningful updates or extras may leave you questioning why you loved them in the first place. Perhaps this collection can be brought up to snuff with updates from Rockstar (or modders), but for now, its Wanted Level remains low.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available on PC via the Rockstar Games Store, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.