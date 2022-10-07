Menu
Company

Max Payne 2 Unreal Engine 5 Recreation Looks Great in New Concept Trailer

Francesco De Meo
Oct 7, 2022, 06:20 AM EDT
Max Payne 2

An official Max Payne 2 remake is in development by Remedy Entertainment, and a new video shared online today shows how good the anticipated remake could look.

The new concept trailer, which has been put together by TeaserPlay, shows how the upcoming remake could look powered by Unreal Engine 5, Metahuman, and more. Outside of the stiff animations, it is undeniable that the new version of the engine by Epic has been used well to recreate the original game's atmosphere.

Related StoryUle Lopez
Rockstar Games Responds to Hack with Statement: “Our Work in the Next GTA will Continue as Planned”

In our new video, we tried to show what the gamers expect from the Max Payne 2 Remake in general in Unreal Engine 5

Max Payne Remake was officially Announced a few months ago. We tried to provide an overview picture of the Gameplay and Possible graphics using Unreal Engine 5 And clear the expectations of the fans from the final version

We used Metahuman to design Max Payne's face and tried to get inspiration from the face of James McCaffrey, the voice actor of Max Payne.
It is still not clear what face design the final version will have

As already mentioned, Max Payne 2 is being remade, together with the first entry in the series by Remedy Entertainment. Not much is known about these remakes other than that they will be in line with a typical Remedy AAA game production.

Max Payne has always held a special place in the hearts of everyone at Remedy, and we know the millions of fans worldwide feel the same. We're hugely excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again for the chance to bring the story, action and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games back to players in new ways.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Grand Theft Auto V NaturalVision Evolved Mod Comparison Video Highlights Massive Visual Improvements

The Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes will release on a yet-to-be-confirmed date on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series S
Xbox Series X
USD 499

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order