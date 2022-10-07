Max Payne 2 Unreal Engine 5 Recreation Looks Great in New Concept Trailer

An official Max Payne 2 remake is in development by Remedy Entertainment, and a new video shared online today shows how good the anticipated remake could look.

The new concept trailer, which has been put together by TeaserPlay, shows how the upcoming remake could look powered by Unreal Engine 5, Metahuman, and more. Outside of the stiff animations, it is undeniable that the new version of the engine by Epic has been used well to recreate the original game's atmosphere.

In our new video, we tried to show what the gamers expect from the Max Payne 2 Remake in general in Unreal Engine 5

Max Payne Remake was officially Announced a few months ago. We tried to provide an overview picture of the Gameplay and Possible graphics using Unreal Engine 5 And clear the expectations of the fans from the final version

We used Metahuman to design Max Payne's face and tried to get inspiration from the face of James McCaffrey, the voice actor of Max Payne.

It is still not clear what face design the final version will have

As already mentioned, Max Payne 2 is being remade, together with the first entry in the series by Remedy Entertainment. Not much is known about these remakes other than that they will be in line with a typical Remedy AAA game production.

Max Payne has always held a special place in the hearts of everyone at Remedy, and we know the millions of fans worldwide feel the same. We're hugely excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again for the chance to bring the story, action and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games back to players in new ways.

The Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes will release on a yet-to-be-confirmed date on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.