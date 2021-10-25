Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – the Definitive Edition Early Comparison Videos Highlight Visual Improvements

New Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition early comparison videos have been shared online, highlighting the visual improvements made to the original games.

The new videos, shared on YouTube by Real Kev3n and ENXGMA, compare the screenshots and gameplay footage of the new trilogy released so far with the original releases, highlighting how the visual improvements go a long way in improving atmosphere and immersion.

Grand Theft Auto fans will not have to wait much longer to get back into Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas, as the new collection will release early next month on PC and consoles. All three included games will feature improved controls and other quality of life improvements alongside the already mentioned visual improvements.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition introduces wide-ranging modern control upgrades, including improvements to targeting and lock-on aiming, updated Weapon and Radio Station Wheels, updated Mini-Maps with enhanced navigation allowing players to set waypoints to destinations, updated Achievements, Trophies, and more. The Nintendo Switch version also features Switch-specific controls including Gyro aiming, as well as touch screen camera zooming, pans, and menu selections, while the PC version includes support for NVIDIA DLSS and additional new Accomplishments via the Rockstar Games Social Club.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition launches on November 11th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.