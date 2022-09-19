Menu
Company

Grand Theft Auto V NaturalVision Evolved Mod Comparison Video Highlights Massive Visual Improvements

Francesco De Meo
Sep 19, 2022, 05:41 AM EDT
Grand Theft Auto V

The Grand Theft Auto V NaturalVision Evolved mod brings massive visual improvements to the fifth entry in the series by Rockstar Games, as highlighted by a new comparison video that has been shared online in the past few hours.

The new comparison, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights how the mod, even in its beta state, introduces a huge number of instantly noticeable improvements. The biggest improvements introduced by the Grand Theft Auto V NaturalVision Evolved mod, however, are lighting improvements, with multiple new light points and emissive materials that change how the game looks a lot, especially at night.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered New Mod Introduces Playable Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

- The numerous improvements can be seen at a glance. Improvements in weather rendering, color correction, textures, added geometry, reflections...
- Weather improvements include volumetric clouds, lighting adjustments, snow and even better animations during storms.
- Lighting is another of the big changes in the mod. Numerous new light points have been added, as well as emissive materials, turning the night into a totally different game in some shots.
- The changes in geometry range from changes in much of the vegetation of the game, to small details such as traffic light buttons.
-  Reflections have also been improved by Grand Theft Auto V NaturalVision Evolved, increasing the quality of cubemaps reflecting vehicles or buildings and adding SSR reflections on some surfaces such as puddles.
- There are other remarkable details, such as the improvement of interiors with parallax occlusion mapping or new animations for clothes or vegetation when the wind is stronger.
- Some features of the mod (such as volumetric lighting, clouds or improved asphalt textures) are part of packages that must be installed separately.
- It is a very demanding mod. You lose about 50fps on average when all the improvements are activated. You will need a good rig to play it.

The Grand Theft Auto V NaturalVision Evolved mod can be downloaded from its official website.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order