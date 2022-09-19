Grand Theft Auto V NaturalVision Evolved Mod Comparison Video Highlights Massive Visual Improvements

The Grand Theft Auto V NaturalVision Evolved mod brings massive visual improvements to the fifth entry in the series by Rockstar Games, as highlighted by a new comparison video that has been shared online in the past few hours.

The new comparison, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights how the mod, even in its beta state, introduces a huge number of instantly noticeable improvements. The biggest improvements introduced by the Grand Theft Auto V NaturalVision Evolved mod, however, are lighting improvements, with multiple new light points and emissive materials that change how the game looks a lot, especially at night.

- The numerous improvements can be seen at a glance. Improvements in weather rendering, color correction, textures, added geometry, reflections...

- Weather improvements include volumetric clouds, lighting adjustments, snow and even better animations during storms.

- Lighting is another of the big changes in the mod. Numerous new light points have been added, as well as emissive materials, turning the night into a totally different game in some shots.

- The changes in geometry range from changes in much of the vegetation of the game, to small details such as traffic light buttons.

- Reflections have also been improved by Grand Theft Auto V NaturalVision Evolved, increasing the quality of cubemaps reflecting vehicles or buildings and adding SSR reflections on some surfaces such as puddles.

- There are other remarkable details, such as the improvement of interiors with parallax occlusion mapping or new animations for clothes or vegetation when the wind is stronger.

- Some features of the mod (such as volumetric lighting, clouds or improved asphalt textures) are part of packages that must be installed separately.

- It is a very demanding mod. You lose about 50fps on average when all the improvements are activated. You will need a good rig to play it.

The Grand Theft Auto V NaturalVision Evolved mod can be downloaded from its official website.