Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Due on November 11th with DLSS Support; First Trailer Out Now

Rockstar Games announced the release date of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. The remastered collection, adapted by Grove Street Games with Unreal Engine technology, is due to launch digitally on November 11th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher. The retail edition for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 will follow on December 7th.

Rockstar also partnered with Microsoft to release Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition on the Game Pass platform; the game will be available to subscribers on launch day. On other hand, as part of a separate partnership with Sony, Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition will be available on PlayStation Now starting on December 7th.

The developers provided an overview of what kind of enhancements you can expect from the remasters.

Bringing the classic worlds of Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas to modern platforms, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition debuts new GTAV-inspired modern controls, plus across-the-board visual enhancements such as resolution upgrades and improved visual fidelity across the world, and much more to faithfully tune and improve upon all three games, while also maintaining their distinct original aesthetic. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition introduces wide-ranging modern control upgrades, including improvements to targeting and lock-on aiming, updated Weapon and Radio Station Wheels, updated Mini-Maps with enhanced navigation allowing players to set waypoints to destinations, updated Achievements, Trophies, and more. The Nintendo Switch version also features Switch-specific controls including Gyro aiming, as well as touch screen camera zooming, pans, and menu selections, while the PC version includes support for NVIDIA DLSS and additional new Accomplishments via the Rockstar Games Social Club. Additional enhancements across all three titles include a completely rebuilt lighting system; improved shadows, weather, and reflections; upgraded character and vehicle models; along with new higher resolution textures across buildings, weapons, roads, interiors, and more. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition also features a range of environmental upgrades including all new foliage, smoother surfaces, and increased draw distances to provide a new level of depth and clarity throughout the world.

Check out the first trailer below.