Video Games Can Benefit Well-Being and Mental Health, Says Oxford Study

A newly published Oxford study suggests that video games can actually be good for your well-being and mental health. This study is the result of the university's researchers collaborating directly with Electronic Arts and Nintendo to get telemetry data on Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This way, the researchers didn't have to rely on self-reported play behavior, which tends to be erroneous (the participants of this study overestimated their average game time by about two hours, for instance).

You can find the full paper, penned by Professor Andrew Przybylski alongside fellow researchers Matti Vuorre and Niklas Johannes, at this URL. Below we've selected some of the most relevant quotes on this interesting video games study.

