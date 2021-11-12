Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition New Comparison Video Highlights All Visual Changes

A new Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition comparison video has been shared online, highlighting all the visual changes included in the new remasters.

The comparison, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, also highlights how some of the changes haven't been for the best, such as the San Andreas new draw distance.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – the Definitive Edition Frame Rate Test Videos Highlight Performance Issues on PlayStation 5

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition promised to bring new life to three classic entries in the series, but it fails to do so properly. Alongside some questionable visual changes, all three games do seem to suffer from performance issues on PlayStation 5, as highlighted by tests shared yesterday.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.