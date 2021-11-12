Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition New Comparison Video Highlights All Visual Changes
A new Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition comparison video has been shared online, highlighting all the visual changes included in the new remasters.
The comparison, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, also highlights how some of the changes haven't been for the best, such as the San Andreas new draw distance.
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition promised to bring new life to three classic entries in the series, but it fails to do so properly. Alongside some questionable visual changes, all three games do seem to suffer from performance issues on PlayStation 5, as highlighted by tests shared yesterday.
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.
Play the genre-defining classics of the original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas updated for a new generation, now with across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more, bringing these beloved worlds to life with all new levels of detail.
Grand Theft Auto III
It all starts in Liberty City. With the revolutionary freedom to go anywhere and jack anyone, Grand Theft Auto III puts the center of the criminal underworld at your fingertips, if you have enough guts to take it.
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
Welcome to the 1980s. From the decade of big hair and pastel suits comes the story of one man's rise to the top of the criminal pile. Grand Theft Auto returns with Tommy Vercetti’s tale of betrayal and revenge in a neon-soaked tropical town full of excess and brimming with possibilities.
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
It’s the early ’90s. After a couple of cops frame him for homicide, Carl ‘CJ’ Johnson is forced on a journey that takes him across the entire state of San Andreas, to save his family and to take control of the streets.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 299
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.