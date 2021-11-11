Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – the Definitive Edition Frame Rate Test Videos Highlight Performance Issues on PlayStation 5

New Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition frame rate tests have been shared online, detailing how the three remasters run on PlayStation 5.

The three videos, which have been shared by TeMkA169 on YouTube, highlight how all three games do have performance issues on PlayStation 5, failing to keep a steady 60 FPS framerate in a lot of different scenarios. Grand Theft Auto III seems to have the worst performance out of the three, but the two other games have issues as well.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition Comparison Highlights Improved Lighting and Shadows and More

It's a shame that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition does seem to perform badly on PlayStation 5, as these are the only versions of the game available for purchase on Sony consoles. On paper, these new remasters offered the definitive Grand Theft Auto experience, but it looks like this will not be true, at least at launch.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition introduces wide-ranging modern control upgrades, including improvements to targeting and lock-on aiming, updated Weapon and Radio Station Wheels, updated Mini-Maps with enhanced navigation allowing players to set waypoints to destinations, updated Achievements, Trophies, and more. The Nintendo Switch version also features Switch-specific controls including Gyro aiming, as well as touch screen camera zooming, pans, and menu selections, while the PC version includes support for NVIDIA DLSS and additional new Accomplishments via the Rockstar Games Social Club.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition launches today on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.