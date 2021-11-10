Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition Comparison Highlights Improved Lighting and Shadows and More

A new Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the visual improvements over the original release.

The new video, which has been shared on YouTube by ChrisBN, highlights the improved shadows and lighting. On the other hand, the character models seem to be hit and miss, as some do look improved over the originals, while others do seem to have lost some detail along the way.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition is launching this week alongside the remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas as part of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. Alongside visual improvements, all three games will pack some gameplay tweaks and more.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition introduces wide-ranging modern control upgrades, including improvements to targeting and lock-on aiming, updated Weapon and Radio Station Wheels, updated Mini-Maps with enhanced navigation allowing players to set waypoints to destinations, updated Achievements, Trophies, and more. The Nintendo Switch version also features Switch-specific controls including Gyro aiming, as well as touch screen camera zooming, pans, and menu selections, while the PC version includes support for NVIDIA DLSS and additional new Accomplishments via the Rockstar Games Social Club.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition launches on November 11th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.