Grab Three Free Months of Stadia Pro Subscription via Lenovo’s Giveaway

Lenovo is gifting three months of Stadia Pro subscription via its Legion game community. Amazingly, this will work even on existing Stadia Pro subscribers instead of just newcomers as is often the case with such promotions. This means you can extend your current subscription for free.

To do that, you'll have to register for a Legion account first if you don't already have one. In order to get that done faster, you can opt to use credentials from other popular networks such as Facebook, Twitch, Discord, or Steam.

Xbox Getting GeForce Now, Stadia Streaming Through New Browser, Firmware Update Out Soon

Once you've logged in, go back to the contest and click the right button of your mouse on 'Claim'. If you click with the left button, you'll be sent directly to the Stadia homepage with no actual effect. However, by copying that link on a new browser window, you'll get the chance to extract the actual code, grab it and then redeem it to your Stadia account.

The free Stadia Pro games shift on a monthly basis. Right now, these are the games you'll find bundled with the subscription:

Of course, having an active subscription will also enhance your overall Stadia experience, enabling features like 4K resolution, HDR support, and 5.1 sound for all of the Stadia games in your library.