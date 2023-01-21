Destiny 2 Google Stadia Players Offered One Free Month of GeForce NOW

Well, it looks like some Destiny 2 players who have suffered the closure of Google Stadia will not be leaving the cloud anytime soon. This is because former Stadia players are being offered a month's access to NVIDIA GeForce NOW. So, you will be able to play the game through the cloud with a Priority membership.

So, we all know the story at this point. Google Stadia was a failed cloud streaming service that was unceremoniously shut down earlier this month. The technology used for the service is still being used to power other streaming services, and refunds for all members were also issued. But now, Bungie offers an alternative for cloud gaming users.

Former Google Stadia members are reportedly being contacted by Bungie less than a day after the service shut down. In the email, the developer offers members a free membership for GeForce NOW. This membership allows users to have access to one month of the Priority membership. You can see the offer as seen on the email sent by Bungie (shared by 9to5Google) below:

So, if you're a user that has been part of the Google Stadia service and at any point played Destiny 2, you'll be able to redeem this membership offer that allows you to experience the good side of cloud gaming. Keep in mind, however, that this offer will be available for a short while, with a February 19 expiration date.

Still, at least this means that players will be able to play through the Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion, right? So, make sure to use this opportunity to return to Destiny 2. GeForce NOW is available on PC, iOS, Android, NVIDIA SHIELD, and select Smart TVs. You can also play your favorite games with the power of the cloud through the Logitech G Cloud and the Cloud Gaming Chromebooks.