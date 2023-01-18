Stadia Controller Gets Bluetooth Update On the Day Stadia Goes Offline

A few hours ago, Google released the Bluetooth update for the Stadia controller. As you might recall, the gamepad used a proprietary Wi-Fi technology that Google said would reduce input lag by connecting directly to the servers. This meant you could only use the Stadia controller on other devices with a USB cable. However, with the cloud gaming service officially going offline today, Google decided to throw a bone at its former customers and release a firmware update that replaces the proprietary Wi-Fi tech with the widespread Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) standard, allowing users to play wirelessly with the Stadia controller on other devices.

Google notes that you have until December 31st, 2023 to update your gamepad. To connect the gamepad to your PC with BLE, the computer will need a compatible adapter. Here's the whole procedure as described by Google:

What you'll need:

A Stadia Controller

A computer with Google Chrome version 108 or later

A USB cable

To enable Bluetooth mode:

On your Stadia Controller, press and hold the Stadia button until the status light turns on. Use a USB cable to plug your Stadia Controller into a computer. On your computer, open Google Chrome navigate to stadia.google.com/controller. Follow the on-screen instructions to update your Controller.

Tip: If you have a Linux computer, you might need to add new udev rules before you can use or update your controller.

After you enable Bluetooth mode on your Stadia Controller, you can connect it to a device, like a computer or mobile phone.

Press and hold the Stadia button until it turns off press and hold the Stadia button until the status light pulses orange.

Note: If the status light doesn't pulse orange, hold the Stadia button and simultaneously for 2 seconds.

On the device you want to connect to, open its settings go to Bluetooth settings select the device containing the word "Stadia". If the controller won't pair after performing these steps, you might have to approve the controller on your device's Bluetooth menu. If you still have problems pairing or connecting your controller to a device, refer to the device's manufacturer for instructions.

After your Stadia Controller connects wirelessly to a device, its status light will turn solid white.