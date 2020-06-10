Sony's WHCH710N noise cancelling headphones are currently discounted to just $128, allowing you to save $72 instantly.

Turn Off the Outside World with Sony's WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones for Just $128

Owning a great pair of headphones makes a world of difference regardless of whatever type of music you are listening to. Toss in noise cancelling on top and you are completely immersed. If you want to own a solid pair of headphones with noise cancelling, then look no further than the WHCH710N from Sony, and right now they are heavily discounted too.

Here's a quick run-down of what you can expect from these headphones. But before you do read it all, keep in mind that these headphones have a 4.4 star rating out of 5 from 3,904 people, which is nothing spectacular.

Cancel out the world with smart noise cancellation

Noise cancellation automatically senses your environment with Dual Noise Sensor Technology

Long-lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery and quick charging

Smartphone compatibility for hands-free calls and use with your voice assistant

Wireless Bluetooth streaming with NFC One-touch

Hear more detail with the 30mm Driver Units

Ultra-comfortable headphones design with adjustable metal sliders

Next-generation USB Type-C charging

Connector Type: Usb Type C

There are no special discount codes or coupons you need to be aware of. Just add the headphones to your cart and checkout. It's that simple.

Buy Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N - Was $200, now just $128