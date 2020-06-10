Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro With Powerful 8-Core CPU, 1TB SSD, Upgraded Graphics Is Available for $300 Less Today

Shortly after the base model of Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro saw a price cut, the more powerful version of the company’s portable Mac has been discounted on Amazon. This time, if you’re looking for more performance right off the bat without making some unnecessary tweaks using any kind of software, then we have the ideal weapon of choice for ‘pro’ users and creative individuals.

This 16-inch MacBook Pro costs just $300 more than the base model, but it’s giving you a lot more in return. This ranges from not a 6-core, but an 8-core Intel Core i9 CPU, coupled with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and of course, 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. You now have more breathing room when it comes to tackling applications that need more cores, and the extra 1TB of storage will come in handy down the road.

You also have a newly designed scissor switch keyboard that’s both reliable and improves tactility, helping you to maintain your typing speed when you’re really fired up. The 16-inch Retina display is crisp and color accurate, and the extra screen real estate doesn’t hurt either. The 16-inch MacBook Pro also boasts incredible audio quality and that massive trackpad with a glass surface isn’t just for ‘show and tell’ but it provides a seamless transition of gestures and other actions that you won’t find on other notebooks.

Of course, let us not forget those four Thunderbolt 3 ports that deliver maximum throughput. Whether you want to connect an external GPU, multiple high-resolution displays, or connect a boatload of peripherals, the 16-inch MacBook Pro can do it all.

So how about it? An upgraded notebook with more cores, and more storage? Can’t say no to that right?

Here are some more tech deals that you’d like to check out.