AirPods Pro are Back in Stock at Amazon and Currently $16 Off

After mysteriously disappearing from Amazon yesterday, the AirPods Pro are back in stock and you can pick them up for just $234, saving you $16.

Apple's Noise-Cancelling AirPods Pro are Currently Available for Just $234 on Amazon

The top-end model in the AirPods lineup, the AirPods Pro, are back in stock at Amazon after mysteriously disappearing yesterday. Now that they are back, you can pick up a pair for yourself at a price lesser than the official one. So instead of paying $250, you end up paying just $234, so you save $16 instantly.

Unlike the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro feature active noise-cancelling. Once turned on, the ambient noise disappears and you are left with is your music, podcast, movie, TV show or peace. Apple went a mile ahead and included a transparency mode, allowing you to listen to what's happening around you thanks to the built-in microphones. In fact, this feature is so good that you will think you aren't wearing AirPods at all.

Just like the regular AirPods, the pro model feature the H1 chip for super fast pairing, amazing battery life and support for 'Hey Siri.' Once paired, your AirPods will be available to you on all your iCloud devices and switching between them is pure magic.

Featuring an in-ear design, even with noise cancellation and transparency modes turned off, you get a far superior sound isolation so you hear more of your music and less of what is happening in the outside world.

If you want to save some money on AirPods, then now's the time to do it. There are no discount codes or coupons you need to be aware of. Just add to cart and checkout.

Buy Apple AirPods Pro - Was $250, now just $234