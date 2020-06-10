Save Big and Get this Renewed 128GB iPhone 7 for Just $214

Looking to save some money and score an iPhone 7 at the same time? You can today, and the model on discount features 128GB of internal storage.

128GB iPhone 7 Back in Stock Fully Renewed and Unlocked for $214, Features Matte Black Finish

The iPhone 7 is a no-nonsense smartphone from top to bottom. It has a 4.7-inch Retina display, a great and powerful A10 Fusion chip and runs the latest Apple software update - iOS 13. If you want one today for a low price, then spend $214 and get on the bandwagon. But wait, this model features 128GB of storage, which means you have plenty of room for storing your files, photos, apps and games.

iPhone 7 is a perfect smartphone for those who need something that will get them through the day without any fancy bells and whistles. The small size is extremely comfortable to use and pocketable too, meaning you can spend more time on your phone if you want to without destroying your wrists or thumbs.

This particular model is renewed, which means it will function and look like a new device. And being fully unlocked, you can use it on any carrier you like with complete support for 4G LTE.

Amazon Renewed ensures that the device will function like a new one and will even throw in a 90-day guarantee in case something goes wrong or you change your mind whether you need this device or not. Just send it back and no one will ask you any question.

Pieces are limited so be quick if you want to bag this one for yourself.

Buy Apple iPhone 7, 128GB, Black - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $214

