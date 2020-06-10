EasyAcc has a USB-C to Lightning cable on sale for just $4.99. It’s 6-feet in length, fully compliant with the iPhone and iPad.

Charge Your iPhone or iPad at Full Speed with This USB-C to Lightning Cable from EasyAcc for Just $4.99

Picking up a USB-C to Lightning cable these days is fairly simple. But if you want something for a low price then things can get difficult. EasyAcc has stepped in at the right time and is offering their fast charging cable for iPhone and iPad for a low price of just $4.99. There are too many good things about this cable and we will walk you through them.

First of all, this is a lengthy cable at 6-feet. What this means is that you don’t have to stick close to your wall adapter or power bank while picking up a charge. This also means that this cable is ideal for use in a car where the backseat passenger might demand to charge up their phone or tablet without handing it over to someone at the front.

Secondly, this is a nylon-braided cable which means it’s tough and won’t break on you. The marketing team says that this cable is able to withstand 30,000 bends. If you are planning to twist this cable, go ahead, it won’t break or fray that easily.

Last but not the least, this is a fast charging cable. Just plug the USB-C into an 18W USB-C wall adapter and you will charge a dead iPhone all the way to 50% in just 30 minutes. Whether it’s an iPhone XS, XR, 11 or 11 Pro, this cable will do its magic. In fact, if you have Lightning connector iPad Pro or the latest iPad Air or iPad mini, this cable will charge everything super fast.

Buy Easyacc 6ft USB C to Lightning Cable - Was $9.99, now just $4.99 using special discount code YSWUJ2RS

