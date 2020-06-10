Does Your System Need a Speed Upgrade? Get One of These Discounted Samsung 860 EVO SSDs, Starting at Only $60

What’s the quickest, easiest and cheapest way to give new life to your computer and speed it up at the same time? Install an SSD. Solid state drives used to be expensive, but they are arriving in much higher capacities and an affordable price at the same time, so it’s a win-win situation for the average consumer. Today is also another win for the customer because the Samsung 860 EVO line of SSDs are much cheaper than before and what’s better is that these are available in multiple capacities, with all models discounted.

For those that don’t know, the 860 EVO series start from $60 for the 250GB model, going all the way up to a whopping 4TB for $619.99, if that’s your requirement. Of course, the sweet spot is that 1TB version, which is retailing for $149.99 at Amazon, and if you think you can increase your budget slightly, you can get the 2TB model for $299.99 to give your system new life and have plenty of space left to install other programs.

Coming to the specifications, the 860 EVO hardly needs any introduction. Samsung has been a pioneer of flash memory-based products, incorporating V-NAND flash technology that boosts read and write durability on all SSDs. Samsung is also providing a 5-year limited warranty and a 1.5 million hour MTBF (mean time before fail) rating, ensuring the reliability of its 860 EVO SSDs.

Samsung also provides a free data migration software that can be downloaded from its website. It’s painless to use, and all you need to have is both the older storage drive and the new 860 EVO SSD installed in your system. It’s only a matter of minutes before that existing data is transferred to the new drive. Yes, it’s that simple.

So what do you say? A cheaper, faster, and reliable SSD from Samsung; can’t go wrong with this.