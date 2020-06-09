Apple's recently refreshed Mac mini is currently $40 off, allowing you to pick it up for a price of just $759, down from $799.

Bag the Latest Base Model Mac mini for an Even Lower Price at Just $759 in This Limited Time Deal

Apple's cheapest Mac is the Mac mini and it starts at just $799. It's a decent package, featuring an 8th-generation Core i3 quad-core processor, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM with a ton of ports at the back for the base model. Right now, you can pick it up for a low price of just $759, which is a $40 drop.

The great thing about the Mac mini is that it is extremely portable, allowing you to hide it away if you like in order to keep your workplace as clean as possible. Just hook up your display, keyboard and mouse and you are golden. In fact, the Mac mini gives you the complete freedom to use any accessory you like.

Eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i3

Intel UHD Graphics 630

8GB 2666MHz DDR4

Ultrafast SSD storage

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, and two USB 3 ports

Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi

The latest version of macOS

If you need a Mac for home that doesn't cost too much, packs a great set of features then there's no way you will ever go wrong with the Mac mini. Just head over to the link below and bag the deal right away.

Buy New Apple Mac Mini (3.6GHz Quad-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i3 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB) - Was $799, now just $759