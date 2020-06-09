Latest Mac mini is $40 Off, Featuring Quad-Core Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
Apple's recently refreshed Mac mini is currently $40 off, allowing you to pick it up for a price of just $759, down from $799.
Bag the Latest Base Model Mac mini for an Even Lower Price at Just $759 in This Limited Time Deal
Apple's cheapest Mac is the Mac mini and it starts at just $799. It's a decent package, featuring an 8th-generation Core i3 quad-core processor, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM with a ton of ports at the back for the base model. Right now, you can pick it up for a low price of just $759, which is a $40 drop.
The great thing about the Mac mini is that it is extremely portable, allowing you to hide it away if you like in order to keep your workplace as clean as possible. Just hook up your display, keyboard and mouse and you are golden. In fact, the Mac mini gives you the complete freedom to use any accessory you like.
Eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i3
Intel UHD Graphics 630
8GB 2666MHz DDR4
Ultrafast SSD storage
Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, and two USB 3 ports
Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi
The latest version of macOS
If you need a Mac for home that doesn't cost too much, packs a great set of features then there's no way you will ever go wrong with the Mac mini. Just head over to the link below and bag the deal right away.
Buy New Apple Mac Mini (3.6GHz Quad-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i3 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB) - Was $799, now just $759
While you are here, check out the following deals too:
- AirPods Pro are Back in Stock at Amazon and Currently $16 Off
- Pick up a Fully Unlocked 64GB iPhone XS for Just $524 and Save BIG
- 2020 iPhone SE is $50 Off Right Now, Brand New for Just $349
- Save $20 on the Recently Restocked Apple AirPods 2 with Charging Case
- 128GB iPhone 11 Can be Yours Today for Just $689, Cheaper than 64GB Model
- Apple’s Latest MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard is $100 off, Now Just $899
- Unlocked Galaxy S20 Plus 5G Is Discounted by $250 for 128GB, 512GB Storage Options, but Time Is Running Out
Products mentioned in this post
USD 139
USD 234.95
USD 999.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter