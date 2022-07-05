Menu
Company

Gotham Knights Has Entirely New Animation Frames

Alessio Palumbo
Jul 5, 2022
Gotham Knights

Seven years after Rocksteady released Batman: Arkham Knight, Gotham City will once again be featured (with an even bigger rendition) in the upcoming game Gotham Knights. While the game may look fairly similar to the last chapter in the Batman: Arkham trilogy, speaking to Gamereactor, WB Games Montréal's Animation Director Lloyd Colaco revealed that the developers had remade every single animation frame from scratch.

Absolutely. Absolutely. It was also one of the things that got me most excited about this project. The fact that there is no shared legacy. Every keyframe or every frame of animation in this game is brand new, and yes, it's not just four different characters, it's four different fighting styles with different weapons. Combining all of that into combat and how they traverse around the city was a blast, and just shooting with an insane amount of talent and coming up with choreography and moves that make sense to their personality was amazing

One more thing to add on that. I didn't have to convince any stunt actor to come and work on this project. That helped. 'Oh wow, you're getting to do all of these different fight styles? Sign us up'. That was cool.

Narrative Director Ann Lemay also talked about the importance of distinctive animations for the character's personalities.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Gotham Knights Showcases a Surprisingly Badass Robin in a New Trailer

I can't state enough how Lloyd's team did an excellent job really distilling the essence of each character's personality and style within their animations even to the smallest details. Just pay attention and keep your eyes on them. You will always see something interesting that will make you go 'oh, that's very much that character'.

Gotham Knights will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on October 25th, featuring co-op functionality for up to three, and players can even choose the same characters.

Products mentioned in this post

Gotham Knights
USD 70
Xbox Series S
USD 290

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
02:22
EVGA Shows Off An Interesting Setup Using Two GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Cards
Filter videos by
Order