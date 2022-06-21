Gotham Knights To Feature The Biggest Version Of Gotham City Seen in Video Games So Far

Gotham Knights will feature the biggest version of Gotham City seen in video games to date.

Speaking with Game Informer in a new interview, the game's director Geoff Ellenor and executive producer Fleur Marty commented on the city's size, saying that it is a big place, and the biggest version of Gotham seen in video games so far.

In some of the early gameplay clips, we see the heroes on Batcycles roaring along long highways. Those shots make it look like the world is larger than the Arkham cities. How much real estate are we looking at? Geoff: It’s pretty big. I haven’t put one map over the other, but our Gotham is a big place. I tend to spend a lot of my Zoom calls on the Batcyle driving around Gotham. It is one of the fastest and most chill ways to move around the city. It feels like a big place. Fleur: For sure it’s the biggest version of Gotham that has been represented in video games. The most important thing for us is its density and verticality. It has a lot of layers. The Batcycle is the long-range mode of transportation.

Gotham Knights' version of the iconic city isn't just going to be big, but it will be filled with a lot of different activities. According to the game's director, some of the side activities can be discovered by just exploring the city, with an AR vision mode that will help players during the exploration of the city.

We don’t know much about how missions work yet. Can you talk about story missions and side activities? Geoff: Without giving away anything that we want to talk about in future communications, the city has a lot of different stuff you can do. You can find some of it by moving around. We have an AR vision we showed off in a gameplay trailer that is a great way to find things to do. As for mission structure, if you are an action/adventure fan, you’ll be familiar with it. We have an ongoing case file that is of the mystery you are investigating. If you play through the story, you unlock new chapters in the case file that tell you where to go.

Gotham Knights launches on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on October 25th.