Gotham Knights Release Date Announced by Warner Bros.

The Gotham Knights release date has officially by announced by publisher Warner Bros. Interactive and developer WB Games Montreal.

After a delay into 2022 back in March of 2021 for additional time in the oven, Warner Bros. has now announced that its open-world action-adventure will be released later this year on October 25. “Gotham will always need its heroes. Suit up for an all-new adventure on 10.25.22”, the tweet from the official Gotham Knights Twitter account reads.

WarnerMedia CEO: Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights Will Release in 2022

Gotham will always need its heroes. Suit up for an all-new adventure on 10.25.22. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/d7oV2LbcT8 — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) March 9, 2022

Back in January of this year, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar already sort of confirmed that Gotham Knights, as well as Hogwart’s Legacy, would release this year.

Officially announced back in Augustus of 2020 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, Gotham Knights features the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin.

Batgirl, also known as Barbara Gordon, is a determined fighter and a skilled hacker. As the daughter of deceased Gotham commissioner, Jim Gordon, she had helped Batman as Oracle in the past. Now, after years of recovery and preparation, she is ready to step into her new role, wielding her melee tonfa, and harnessing her training in kickboxing, capoeira and jiu-jitsu. Nightwing is Dick Grayson, the first Robin, who was Batman’s protégé before becoming a hero in his own right. He’s a natural leader and the eldest and wisest member of the Batman Family. Nightwing’s mastery in acrobatics is complemented by his expertise use of his signature dual Escrima Sticks, making him proficient at taking out enemies. Red Hood, formerly known as Jason Todd, is an intense and volatile anti-hero, which stems from his death and forced resurrection by one of Batman’s most dangerous foes. Red Hood has trouble keeping his temper in check but will not hesitate to step into the line of fire when a friend is threatened. His training has given him peak human strength and proficiency in multiple combat techniques with all manner of weapons – both traditional and high-tech. Robin is Tim Drake, the young prodigy and genius of the team, who is a master of deductive reasoning. As a true believer in Batman’s mission, he is motivated by the conviction that Gotham City needs protecting and hopes to be the type of hero Batman personified. An expert fighter armed with his collapsible quarterstaff and skilled in a variety of stealth techniques, Robin also possesses a background in combined psychological warfare and behavioral sciences.

“With Gotham Knights, the team at Warner Bros. Games Montréal is bringing the Batman Family of characters to life in a unique way to delight both fans and new players,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games upon the game's announcement. “As we embark on a new era of interactive storytelling, our development team has been diligently working to create a new, in-depth experience within DC’s Batman Universe.”

“The team is thrilled to announce Gotham Knights and share our work in bringing a different story of the DC Super Heroes to the forefront,” said Patrick Redding, Creative Director, Warner Bros. Games Montréal. “We’re looking forward to fans playing and enjoying a lot of action as this new guard of strong DC Super Heroes in Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, while solving an original mystery set against a living, breathing Gotham City.”