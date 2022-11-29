Gotham Knights “Heroic Assault” Mode Gets a Trailer, “Showdown” Boss Rush Mode Revealed

We’ve known for a while that Gotham Knights was going to be getting a 4-player co-op mode, entitled Heroic Assault, but Warner Bros. Interactive has shared precious little information about it. Yesterday they did reveal that the quirky Justice League villain Starro would be involved, but that’s been about it.

Well, Heroic Assault is out today, so there’s no more hiding it! A new trailer for the mode has been revealed, showing off the 30-floor dungeon you’ll be making your way through and revealing the two bosses you’ll be facing – Starro and a powered-up Starro-controlled Man-Bat. In addition to that, another previously-unannounced mode, Showdown, has been unveiled. Showdown is a 2-player boss rush mode that will pit you against souped-up versions of Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn, Clayface, and Talia al Ghul. You can check out the trailer for Heroic Assault and Showdown modes, below.

Here’s a bit more information about what WB Games Montreal has cooked up for these two new modes...

“Heroic Assault is an online co-op mode that allows players to team up in squads of four and venture into the depths below Gotham City to face off against enemies and complete challenges across 30 action-packed floors. As seen in a newly revealed trailer, the mode features a new threat who is at the source of the chaos – the highly advanced alien lifeform Starro, the Conqueror, as well as the formidable half-human/half-bat hybrid Man-Bat, who is under Starro’s control.

Showdown is a two-player online co-op mode where players can confront supercharged versions of the game’s main DC Super-Villains, including Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn, Clayface and Talia al Ghul. Defeating these bosses in Showdown mode will earn players new legendary gear blueprints and unique suit and Batcycle colorways for every enemy overcome.”

Gotham Knights can be played on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. The new Heroic Assault and Showdown modes launch today.