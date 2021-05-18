Android 12 Beta 1 Now Available For All Compatible Pixel Phones – Download Here

Google took center stage today at its I/O 2021 conference and announced a slew of major upgrades and new features. Most importantly, Google has announced Android 12 with a new 'Material You' design which will offer a wide range of new customization tools. If you were waiting for the Android 12 beta 1 to arrive, it is now available as a free download for all compatible Pixel phones.

You Can Now Download Android 12 Beta 1 on Your Compatible Google Pixel Phones From The Links Below

This time around, the release brings the major upgrade to more Google Pixel devices as the installation of Android 12 beta 1 is now possible through a simple sign-up. If you got yourself enrolled in the Android Beta program, the "initial beta-quality release" is available as an OTA update for early adopters. Developers have been instructed to test compatibility and keep an eye out for feedback.

Android 12 Beta Will Soon Be Available on at Least 10 OEMs

Start early testing with targeting Android 12. Notify SDK and library developers of any issues.

If you are interested in testing it out for yourself, the Android 12 beta 1 is available to download. The Android 12 Beta 1 system images are available for the devices listed below. If you are running the Android 12 Developer Preview 3, you will see an OTA update in the next few hours. All you have to do is look for the Google Pixel phone that you want to run Android 12 beta 1 on and download the link associated with it.

This is all there is to it, folks. You can download Android 12 beta 1 from the OTA links embedded above. Make sure that you install the build which is compatible with your device. Also, do take note that Android 12 is currently in the beta phase. Henceforth, it would be vital for you to restrain yourself from installing it on your daily driver. Google also announced the breakthrough in natural language understanding technology called LaMDA, so do check this out as well.

Are you willing to test out Android 12 beta 1? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.