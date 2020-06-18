Be a happy camper and pick up a brand new iPad Air for just $469, instead of the usual $499, saving $29 instantly.

Apple’s Latest iPad Air with 64GB of Storage and Wi-Fi Available for $469, Save $29 Instantly

Apple’s iPad Air strikes the perfect balance of features and price. Starting at $499, it’s not a pro tablets, but has many traits of one. You get a fast A12 Bionic processor, a large 10.5-inch Retina display with wide color space, Apple Pencil support, Smart Connector, 64GB of storage, fast 802.11ac Wi-Fi, ten hours of battery life, and of course, iPadOS. Whether it is watching videos on YouTube or dusting off some spreadsheets, the iPad Air will handle it all and handle it well. Right now, it can be yours for a low price of just $469, instead of the usual $499.

10.5-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color

A12 Bionic chip

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor and Apple Pay

8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning Connector for charging and accessories

If you want all the pro features without spending pro money, then the iPad Air is the tablet you want.

Remember, there are no special discount codes or coupons that you need to know of here. Add the tablet to your Amazon cart, check out, and wait for it to arrive. Also, some models are selling out fast. So, if you something out of stock, then make sure you try a different model and hope that it is in stock. If it isn’t, then well, at least you played the game.

Buy Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) - Was $499, now just $469