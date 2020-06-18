Don’t Miss the Chance to Save $100 on Apple Watch Series 5, Deals from Just $299
Apple Watch Series 5 is $100 off right now, allowing you to pick a number of models for as low as $299 with always-on display.
Save $100 on a Brand New Apple Watch Series 5 in Size and Finish of Your Choice - Deals Starting from Just $299
The Apple Watch Series 5 is all sorts of good if you manage to pick one up at an even lower price. Right now, you can, with deals starting from just $299 in multiple case sizes and finishes. What this means is that the deal is not limited to something particular, and you will most likely find what you always wanted on your wrist. Whether it’s the Space Gray model or Silver, it’s all in here.
Apple Watch Series 5 does not need any sort of introduction at all, really. It’s Apple’s best-ever wearable to date, featuring a large edge-to-edge display that happens to be always-on as well. The newer model also features a built-in compass so you know exactly where you are facing without the assistance of your iPhone. If that doesn’t please you, how about the fact that this Apple Watch features a built-in ECG sensor (limited to certain regions)?
Here’s a full run-down of the features on the Series 5:
GPS
Always-On Retina display
30% larger screen
Swimproof
ECG app
Electrical and optical heart sensors
Built-in compass
Elevation
Emergency SOS
Fall detection
Like we mentioned above, the Series 5 is discounted in a range of sizes and finishes, allowing you to pick one up that suits your needs at a discounted price.
Buy Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40mm) - Was $399, now just $299
Buy Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm) - Was $429, now just $329
