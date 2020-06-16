Acer Spin 3 Convertible With Core i7, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB Is the Ideal Notebook Gift for Father’s Day and Costs Only $799.99

For Father’s Day, you can pick up an Acer Spin 3 convertible, or 2-in-1, whatever you want to call it, for only $799.99 on Amazon. Where you would expect to get a powerful and portable Windows 10 notebook for upwards of $999.99, the Acer Spin 3 is a lot more affordable for the hardware it’s touting.

For starters, it has a 14.1-inch, 1080p display that is also a touchscreen, and Acer bundles a stylus too if you want to do creative work on it. The notebook is running a quad-core Intel Core i7 processor, and if you want to run multiple applications at the same time, there’s 16GB DDR4 incorporated too, so you have plenty of memory at your disposal to run even the most demanding of programs.

There’s also an upgradeable M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD with 512GB of capacity, which we feel will be sufficient for a lot of users out there. Thanks to its 2-in-1 design, you can convert the Acer Spin 3 into a tablet, and use its touchscreen capabilities to get a lot of versatility out of the machine. There’s also a fingerprint reader placed on the corner of the trackpad for safe authentication.

Best of all, Acer claims that you can get up to 12 hours of battery life doing light tasks on the Spin 3, so if you’re going to be away from the wall for a long period of time, this is the companion you want at your side.

So how about it? $799.99 for a powerful, portable notebook that doesn’t break the bank; it sounds like an excellent to us.