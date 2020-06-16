Pick up the Fire TV Stick Super Cheap for Just $29.99 Today

Amazon’s very-own Fire TV Stick is going really cheap today, available for just $29.99 for a limited time, down from $39.99.

Best-Selling Fire TV Stick Currently Discounted to $29.99, Make Any TV Smart Instantly

If you have a very old TV, then making it ‘smart’ is a super easy thing to do. Just grab one of the many HDMI streaming sticks available and you will be watching YouTube and Netflix in no time. Fire TV Stick is one device, and it’s super popular too. Retailing for $39.99, it’s already quite cheap. But right now it’s even cheaper at just $29.99, saving you $10 without doing anything at all.

Fire TV Stick plugs straight into your existing TV’s HDMI port and all you have to do is set it up and start streaming using your home Wi-Fi network. You get access to ‘thousands of channels’ and even Alexa for controlling your smart home.

#1 best-selling streaming media player – Our latest release, comes with Alexa Voice Remote (2019).

Press and ask Alexa – Control content, plus power, volume, and inputs on compatible TVs, soundbars, and receivers.

Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and HBO.

Endless entertainment – 500,000+ movies and TV shows, with thousands included in your Prime membership.

Rather than spending thousands of dollars and get a new TV, just invest in a Fire TV Stick and get the ball rolling. It’s awesome, people love it, and we’re sure you’ll get the hang of it too.

Buy Fire TV Stick streaming media player - Was $39.99, now just $29.99

