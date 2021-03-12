Gigabyte Unveils The Z590 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE, Features An LED Temperature Read Out On The Monoblock

Gigabyte is looking to make a splash and has done so with the Z590 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE ultra-high-end enthusiasts motherboard for Intel's 11th Generation Core Rocket Lake processors launching on the 30th of March. The motherboard has one of the best looks I have seen in a while and it has a long list of features to make anyone mouth water.

The Gigabyte Z590 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE Has Much Of The PCB Covered By A Water Block

If this were on display at an event like CES or Computex, the eye-catching aesthetic would surely gather a crowd. The aesthetic of the motherboard reminds me of a board I saw 2 years ago at Computex 2019, the ASUS Prime Utopia concept motherboard. The key feature that connects these two is the use of LED readouts and how the XTREME WATERFORCE has a digital water and CPU temperature readout on the monoblock similar to how the Utopia has most of the motherboard covered with readouts and displays.

Following are the main features of the Z590 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce motherboard:

Supports 11th and 10th Gen Intel Core Series Processors

Dual Channel Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 4 DIMMs

20+1 Phases Digital VRM Solution with 100A Smart Power Stage and Tantalum Polymer Capacitors Array

XTREME MEMORY with SMT DIMM and Shielded Memory Routing

Thermal Reactive Armor with All in One Monoblock and NanoCarbon Baseplate

Intel Thunderbolt 4 Onboard

Onboard Intel WiFi 6E 802.11ax 2T2R & BT 5 with 2X AORUS Antenna

Exclusively bundled ESSential USB DAC

127dB SNR AMP-UP Audio with High-End ESS SABRE 9018K2M DAC, LME 49720, OPA1622, and WIMA Audio Capacitors

AQUANTIA 10GbE BASE-T LAN and Intel 2.5GbE LAN with cFosSpeed

Exclusively bundled AORUS PRO Gen4 AIC Adaptor

Triple Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 4.0*/3.0 x4 M.2 with Thermal Guards II

RGB FUSION 2.0 with Multi-Zone Addressable LED Light Show Design, Support Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips

Smart Fan 6 Features Multiple Temperature Sensors, Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP and Noise Detection

Q-Flash Plus Update BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory, and Graphics Card

The Z590 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce motherboard itself is a black PCB with metal accents with a large portion of it covered by heatsinks and water blocks. The motherboard has a large monoblock that covers the CPU as well as the VRM and has a second block covering the chipset that also extends to cover the NVMe SSD slots. The I/O also features the AORUS logo illuminated with RGB. The water blocks also feature plenty of RGB lighting. The VRM supplying the CPU with power and being cooled by the monoblock is a 20+1 stage VRM with 100A power stages. Overclocking your Intel processor will be a breeze with this power delivery solution.





The fear of every PC builder implementing a custom loop is a leak, but Gigabyte has you covered. The Z590 XTREME WATERFORCE has built-in leak detection first seen on the XTREME WATERFORCE WB graphics cards that will automatically shut down your system when a leak is detected. On top of all of the aforementioned features, the I/O has plenty of options with dual Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports and eight USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. For connectivity, it has Intel WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.0, and Aquantia 10Gb Ethernet port, and an Intel 2.5Gb LAN port.

As for the pricing, we are quite certain that the Z590 AORUS Xtreme will be an expensive motherboard but other than that, the pricing is unknown. I wouldn't be surprised if it's priced similarly to the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XIII EXTREME GLACIAL which is priced at €1500. This is definitely one of the best-looking boards and has a long list of features.