Here’s Where You Can Buy An 11th Gen Intel Rocket Lake Desktop CPU For Your Gaming PC

Intel has officially unleashed its 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU family which will be offering double-digit IPC gains and will be positioned against AMD's Ryzen 5000 'Vermeer' CPU lineup. But don't get too excited for the launch as these processors have only gone on sale just now so there's one more step you have to take if you're building a PC with a Rocket Lake CPU and that's to grab the chips while they are still available. For that purpose, we have got you covered by providing you every retail link where you can pre-order the 11th Gen CPU from!

Intel Rocket Lake 11th Gen Desktop CPUs Unleashed & Here's Where To Buy Them For Your Gaming PC

If you're here looking for the specifications of these chips, then I would advise you rather visit our official launch article here which covers them in detail. This post is solely dedicated to the sales of the Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake family. Considering the times we live in, it comes as no surprise that the flagship Core i9-11900K is already sold out at several retail channels so if you're after the high-end parts, you better hurry. Even though the Rocket Lake family is based on an older 14nm process node that is easy to produce, they still have to go through the hellish logistics & shipment routine.

Intel NUC 11 Extreme Compute Element Pictured & Detailed, Powered By 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs With Up To 8 Cores & Xe GPUs

So coming to the purchase links for the Intel 11th Gen Desktop CPU family, you can find them below:

Compared to the MSRP's set by Intel, you can definitely see that each retailer has added a hefty mark up to the prices. The Intel Core i9-11900K is being sold for around $100 US more than its reference pricing which puts it on par in pricing with the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X which offers 4 extra cores and lots of performance versus Intel's 8 core flagship. Once again, the Intel Rocket Lake line isn't going to be the best in terms of efficiency either and will run really hot so if you are planning to build a gaming PC in 2021 with an unlocked Rocket Lake CPU, you'd definitely need to invest in either a 280 or a 360mm AIO cooling solution.

We will be updating this post with more retail links once they go live and from different regions such as the EU, UK, and APAC. You can also head over here to read our full review of the Core i9-11900K Desktop CPU on three different Z590 motherboards.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache Graphics TDP (PL1) TDP (PL2) Price Core i9-11900K(F) 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W 251W $539 US (K)

$513 US (KF) Core i9-11900(F) 8 / 16 2.50 GHz 5.20 GHz 4.70 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W 224W $439 US

$422 US (F) Core i9-11900T 8 / 16 1.50 GHz 4.90 GHz 3.70 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W 115W $439 US Core i7-11700K(F) 8 / 16 3.60 GHz 5.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W 251W $399 US (K)

$374 US (F) Core i7-11700(F) 8 / 16 2.50 GHz 4.90 GHz 4.40 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W 224W $323 US

$298 US (F) Core i7-11700T 8 / 16 1.40 GHz 4.60 GHz 3.60 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W 115W $323 US Core i5-11600K(F) 6 /12 3.90 GHz 4.90 GHz 4.60 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W 224W? $262 US (K)

$237 US (KF) Core i5-11600 6 /12 2.80 GHz 4.80 GHz 4.30 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W 154W $213 US Core i5-11600T 6 /12 1.70 GHz 4.10 GHz 3.50 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W 92W $213 US Core i5-11500 6 /12 2.70 GHz 4.60 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W 154W $192 US Core i5-11500T 6 /12 1.50 GHz 3.90 GHz 3.40 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W 92W $192 US Core i5-11400(F) 6 /12 2.60 GHz 4.40 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W 154W $182 US

$157 US (F) Core i5-11400T 6 /12 1.30 GHz 3.70 GHz 3.30 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W 92W $182 US