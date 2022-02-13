BIOSTAR Unveils TZ590-BTC Motherboard, Aims To Find Gamers & Crypto Miners A Common Ground

BIOSTAR's new TZ590-BTC motherboard caters to mid-level everyday gamers, content creators, and crypto miners. The Intel Z590 chipset designs run Intel 10th and 11th gen processors (Intel Core i9/ i7/ i5/ i3 processors and Pentium/Celeron processors in the LGA1200 socket set), the TZ590-BTC also allows for crypto mining with the motherboard's native inbuilt functionality.

BIOSTAR unveils the brand new TZ590-BTC motherboard series for gamers and crypto mining users

The latest BIOSTAR TZ590-BTC motherboard delivers a powerful feature-rich product for users, with functionality such as PCIe 4.0 and PCIe M.2 4.0. The motherboard is a full-ATX form factor board, measuring 30.5cm x 24.4cm (W x L), with an 11 Phase power design maintained by BIOSTAR's signature DIGITAL PWM technology that supports all internal devices running smoothly and safely. The new BIOSTAR TZ590-BTC offers four DDR4 RAM slots that endorse up to 3600(OC) with an ultimate capacity of 128GB that reaches conveniently for many goals. The TZ590-BTC has eight PCIe 3.0x1 slots, ideal for Bitcoin and Ethereum mining, and a single PCIe 4.0 x16 Slot targeting unprecedented implementation.

[T]he TZ590-BTC motherboard is a jack of all trades. Packing unprecedented utility for an unbelievable price point, gamers, content creators, or crypto mining enthusiasts can extract maximum worth for their money, with BIOSTAR's renowned product quality and durability.

For memory storage, the new TZ590-BTC motherboard has six SATA III Connectors (6Gb/s) and the M key M.2 port, permitting abundant storage possibilities for all case designs.









Likewise, the TZ590-BTC motherboard fills the board's comprehensive rear I/O unit, holding a single PS/2 Keyboard/Mouse Port for standard peripheral devices plentiful USB ports that possess four USB 3.2 Gen1 two USB 2.0 ports. A single LAN port powered by Intel I219V allows instantaneous unbridled internet access.

BIOSTAR's newest motherboard also offers an HDMI 4K2K port and a single VGA out port for crisp, clear images combined with 3 audio ports powered by Realtek ALC887 7.1 Channels, high-definition audio for a superb end-user experience.

To discover more information and further specifications about the TZ590-BTC motherboard, head to the BIOSTAR TZ590-BTC product page for more details and to inquire about the newest motherboard.