Intel Core i9-11900K Bundles From Newegg And antOnline Make Buying The Hard To Find Processor Easier

Most Intel 11th generation Rocket Lake processors have already begun dropping below their retail price, but the Core i9-11900K has risen in value. The processor alone sits around an $800-$900 price point, but in the few bundles, you can find the 11900K at its retail value with another useful product. Both antOnline and Newegg have good bundles featuring the 11900K.

Intel Core i9-11900K Bundles From Newegg And antOnline Are As Cheap As $660

The Intel Core i9-11900K is the flagship processor for the Rocket Lake series of processors. The processor features 8 cores and 16 threads with a base clock speed of 3.5 GHz. The max turbo of the CPU is 5.3 GHz. The 11th generation Rocket Lake series is the first generation to feature PCIe Gen 4.0 support on compatible motherboards. The TDP of the processor is 125W, but it can run much hotter depending on the default multipliers set by the motherboard manufacturers.

The MSRP set by Intel for a 11900K is between $539.99 and $549.99, but the stand-alone processor is priced between $800 and $900. The only way to get the processor is through bundles. antOnline has a great offering for $969.99. They bundled the i9-11900K with a 3-month membership Microsoft Xbox Game Pass for PC and the Lenovo G27Q 27" gaming monitor.

Newegg has a wider selection of bundles ranging from bundles combining the 11900K with different coolers to bundles combining the 11900K with a variety of compatible motherboards. The cheapest bundle is $656.98 which includes the 11900K and the Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo CPU Cooler. Other bundles are comprised of the 11900K and various Z590 motherboards from MSI, Gigabyte, ASRock, and ASUS. A recent change to Newegg's bundle deal terms is that a bundle must be returned in full for a refund.

The 11th gen Intel Rocket Lake Core i9-11900K has been the only model to surpass its MSRP and Newegg and antOnline are helping consumers get their hands on the processor through various bundles. For the extreme overclockers, Silicon Lottery is offering binned 11900Ks.