Intel Rocket Lake 11th Gen Desktop CPUs Officially Launching on 30th March

Following up on our exclusive report, Intel has now officially confirmed that its 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs will be launching on the 30th of March. The blue team confirmed this with a statement on the whole situation surrounding the pre-launch (unofficial) sales of the processors.

Intel Rocket Lake 11th Gen Desktop CPUs Confirmed For Launch on 30th March

Responding to Hardwareluxx (via Videcoardz), an Intel spokesperson confirmed the CPU launch schedule for the 11th Gen Rocket Lake lineup. The CPU launch schedule is mentioned below:

Press - Product information unveil, includes pre-order and advertising - Mar. 16th, 2021, at 08:00 AM PT time Performance review, benchmark, sales - Mar. 30th, 2021, at 06:00 AM PT time

So for Intel's Rocket Lake CPU family, we are first going to get a proper announcement on the 16th of March at 8 AM (Pacific Time). On this date, Intel will allow the press to disclose full information regarding its 11th Gen family which would include CPU information, specs, and prices. Intel will also open up pre-orders for its 11th Gen family on the same day, allowing partners and retailers to start advertising the chips officially.

However, what's interesting is that you won't get any reviews for the said chips until two weeks later. The review and sales NDA ends on the 30th of March at 6 AM (Pacific Time). So for those who will be pre-ordering the chips, you would only have leaked performance numbers to base your purchase decisions upon. Also, you will have to wait two weeks before you can get your processor.

As for the statement on the pre-launch sales, Intel stated that they are aware of retailers selling unreleased products and that they have ongoing discussions with partners and retailers that are confidential as part of their internal policies.

We take our embargo agreements seriously. We are aware of a retailer selling unreleased products and are following up as appropriate. We cannot comment on particular actions taken by retailers. We have ongoing discussions with partners which are confidential as part of our policy. We take our embargo agreements seriously and are following up as appropriate. The sales embargo for 11th Gen Desktop processors (Rocket Lake S) is March 30, 2021 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET. — Intel Spokesman to HardwareLuxx

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache Graphics TDP (PL1) Core i9-11900K 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i9-11900 8 / 16 2.50 GHz 5.20 GHz 4.00 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i9-11900T 8 / 16 1.50 GHz 4.90 GHz 3.70 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i7-11700K 8 / 16 3.60 GHz 5.00 GHz 470 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i7-11700 8 / 16 2.50 GHz 4.90 GHz 4.40 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i7-11700T 8 / 16 1.40 GHz 4.60 GHz 3.60 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11600K 6 /12 3.90 GHz 4.90 GHz 4.60 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i5-11600 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11600T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11500 6 /12 2.70 GHz 4.60 GHz TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11500T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11400 6 /12 2.60 GHz 4.400 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W Core i5-11400T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W

Expect to see more information on the processors in the coming weeks along with pricing updates on when and where you can buy these chips for your 400 and 500-series motherboards.