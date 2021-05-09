Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Core i9-11900K Bundled With A 3 Month Xbox Game Pass Subscription For $620 At antOnline

The Intel 11th Generation Rocket Lake Core i9-11900K has been the only processor from this generation to have its value increase. Other processors from this generation are already going on sale while the i9-11900K has risen to around $620 in some places and in other cases above $700. antOnline is here with a great bundle deal including the Intel Core i9-11900K and a 3 month long Microsoft Xbox Game Pass all for $619.98.

The Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Core i9-11900K Is Available At A Price Close To MSRP In The antOnline Bundle

The Intel Core i9-11900K is the flagship offering from Intel's 11th generation Rocket Lake lineup of processors. It is based on Intel's 14nm node and features 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock speed is 3.5 GHz and the boost clock is 5.3 GHz. On top of that, it features 16MB of cache and PCIe 4.0 support on the Z590 motherboards. It has a TDP of 125W, but when it is put under load it gets hot pretty quickly and goes up to 403W as seen in the tests conducted in our review of the Intel Core i9-11900K. The full review covers everything from gaming to productivity and also includes reviews of three separate Z590 motherboards.

The bundle also includes a 3 month Xbox Game Pass subscription. The Xbox Game Pass grants players access to more than 100 games and you can check the full list of available console and PC games here. The latest games that have been added to the Xbox Game Pass can be seen in this article. The MSRP set by Intel for a 11900K is between $539.99 and $549.99 and a 3 month Xbox Game Pass subscription costs $59.99, so the $620 price tag is quite reasonable when you add the MSRP of the 11900K and the 3 month Xbox Game Pass subscription.

The Intel Core i9-11900K and a 3 month long Microsoft Xbox Game Pass bundle is currently available for $619.98. It will be available while supplies last and is a great bundle if you want to buy the 11900K.