Ghostwire Tokyo Will Support Raytracing, According to PlayStation.com

Ghostwire Tokyo, the horror-themed action/adventure game in development at Tango Gameworks, may be the latest title to join the ever-growing roster of ray tracing compatible games. That's according to the game's PlayStation page, anyway, which lists these features for the PS5 version.

Stunning visuals: With ray tracing and HDR, the power and speed of the PlayStation 5 console allows you to explore Tango Gameworks' unique vision of Tokyo twisted by a supernatural presence.

Fast loading: Get into the action with near instant load times and traverse the haunted streets of Tokyo without load times thanks to the PlayStation 5 console's ultra high-speed SSD. Adaptive triggers: Whether fighting with conventional weapons or supernatural powers, adaptive triggers drive you directly into the action. Haptic feedback: Feel the power of your paranormal abilities with unique haptic feedback for every ability and character action in Ghostwire Tokyo. Tempest 3D AudioTech on compatible headphones: An ominous giggle behind you. A distant dog's bark. The PS5 console's 3D audio will immerse you in the eerie streets of this unique take on Tokyo.

Ghostwire Tokyo is a timed console exclusive for PlayStation 5, though it will also launch day and date on PC and we expect that raytracing will be available on both platforms. We may get more details on which effects will be raytraced at E3 2021 when Bethesda will host a joint press conference with Xbox.

Ghostwire Tokyo Devs Couldn’t Be More Excited About PS5’s DualSense

As mentioned above, Ghostwire Tokyo will also fully exploit the PS5's DualSense controller. In fact, you may recall that the developers recently expressed their excitement for its features and detailed the game's implementation of them.

The opportunities that DualSense controller technology presents for Ghostwire Tokyo couldn’t excite us more. The combination of haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and built-in audio lets players further immerse themselves in the supernatural world of the game. With haptic feedback, players attune themselves to their surroundings, aided by otherworldly voices emanating from the controller’s speakers. This lets you use your “sixth sense,” perceiving things normal humans cannot and using that insight to help solve the many mysteries enveloping the city of Tokyo. In combat, players weave elemental powers with their hands to take on malicious spirits, and the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers bring these powers to life by offering each their own distinct, tangible feeling. Even with your eyes closed, you can tell the difference between wielding snappy, precise bursts of wind; the destructive rush of water; and the raw devastation of fire. Attempting risky exorcisms at close range is even more intense, as the triggers help simulate the act of pulling a spectral enemy’s core out with your own hands. As players hone their supernatural prowess, the controller’s capabilities will also “power up.” The stronger their abilities become, the stronger the feedback from the controller will be, creating a noticeable sensation of real progress that we cannot wait for Ghostwire Tokyo players to experience themselves.

Ghostwire Tokyo doesn't have a release date yet, but it's scheduled this year on PS5 and PC.