Ghostwire Tokyo Devs Couldn’t Be More Excited About PS5’s DualSense

It's been a while since we heard from the Ghostwire Tokyo developers at Tango Gameworks. We expect to learn a lot more soon about the action/adventure game set in a haunted Tokyo, given its October release date (on PlayStation 4/5 and PC, with Xbox versions scheduled later due to an exclusivity deal).

Meanwhile, the developers talked about the game's DualSense implementation on PS5. Truth be told, they had already expressed a generic sense of excitement for its features, but this time around we get the nitty-gritty on how it's actually being used in Ghostwire Tokyo, alongside some brief demonstration footage.

The opportunities that DualSense controller technology presents for Ghostwire Tokyo couldn’t excite us more. The combination of haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and built-in audio lets players further immerse themselves in the supernatural world of the game. With haptic feedback, players attune themselves to their surroundings, aided by otherworldly voices emanating from the controller’s speakers. This lets you use your “sixth sense,” perceiving things normal humans cannot and using that insight to help solve the many mysteries enveloping the city of Tokyo. In combat, players weave elemental powers with their hands to take on malicious spirits, and the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers bring these powers to life by offering each their own distinct, tangible feeling. Even with your eyes closed, you can tell the difference between wielding snappy, precise bursts of wind; the destructive rush of water; and the raw devastation of fire. Attempting risky exorcisms at close range is even more intense, as the triggers help simulate the act of pulling a spectral enemy’s core out with your own hands. As players hone their supernatural prowess, the controller’s capabilities will also “power up.” The stronger their abilities become, the stronger the feedback from the controller will be, creating a noticeable sensation of real progress that we cannot wait for Ghostwire Tokyo players to experience themselves.

In related DualSense news, Sony just announced two official new colors: Cosmic Red and Midnight Black.