Menu
Company

AMD Brings Ray Tracing Support In Its Open-Source Vulkan Graphics Drivers For RDNA 2 GPUs In Linux

Jason R. Wilson
Sep 18, 2022, 02:12 PM EDT

Over the last week, the AMD Vulkan graphics driver, AMDVLK GPUOpen, has increased support for 64-bit ray tracing for its Radeon RX 6000 GPUs. This includes both desktop/mobility GPUs & APUs utilizing the RDNA 2 graphics architecture. All AMD Vulkan drivers across all platforms, such as Mesa3D RADV, AMDVLK GPUOpen, and AMDGPU-PRO, will now support hardware ray tracing.

AMDVLK GPUOpen, AMD's open-source Vulkan driver, supports hardware raytracing for RDNA 2 GPUs In Linux

Included in the new updates are the GPU Ray Tracing Library, or GPURT, which will consist of the Bounding volume hierarchy (BVH) build and sort processing found in ray tracing using shaders such as HLSL. This library will allow a standard library to initiate more uniformity and enhance graphics rendering. The new library will also be compatible with DirectX 12 DXR.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
GIGABYTE Z690, B660, & Next-Gen 700-Series Motherboards To Support EXPO DDR5 Memory

The GPU Ray Tracing (GPURT) library is described as "a static library (source deliverable) that provides ray tracing-related functionalities for AMD drivers supporting DXR (DirectX 12) and the Vulkan® RT API." The library is constructed on the company's Platform Abstraction Library (PAL).

The GPURT library utilizes a C++ interface as its basis. The public interface is divided into multiple header files based on their dependencies and usage. Users interested in the full info on the RDNA 2 GPU Ray Tracing Library (GPURT), along with a breakdown of the structure, can find out more on the official GitHub page.

Below is the information for the newest AMDVLK GPUOpen v-2022.Q3.4 update:

New features and improvement

  • Add 64bit ray tracing support for Navi2x
  • Update Vulkan Headers to 1.3.225
  • Performance tuning for games: World War Z, Ashes Of The Singularity

Issue fix

  • New version CTS failure in dEQP-VK.api.copy_and_blit..resolve_image.whole_copy_before_resolving_transfer.
  • CTS warning in dEQP-VK.pipeline.creation_cache_control.*
  • VulkanInfo crash with pipeline cache disabled
  • RGP test kit failure on RX 6800
  • Firefox corruption on Ubuntu 22.04

Users interested in installing the latest AMDVLK GPUOpen v-2022.Q3.4 update can find the installation instructions here. As with installing any new software, hardware, or drivers, users should back up any pertinent data so as not to lose essential files during updates.

Preparations for the newest Linux driver have been heavily underway over the last several months to prepare for AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA technologies, all released in the previous quarter of this year.

News Sources: Hardware Times, Coelacanth', s Dream, GPUOpen (GitHub)

Products mentioned in this post

rx 6800
World War Z
USD 15

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order