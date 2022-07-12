Amazon Prime Day Offers Deals on Elden Ring and Dying Light 2, and More than 30 Free Games

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is upon us, offering deals across all departments, including video games. While offers may change throughout the day, and sellouts of certain items are a guarantee, here are a few selected video game bargains you may want to jump on! Get discounts on major recent hits like Elden Ring, Dying Light 2, Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and more!

This is by no means an exhaustive list – there’s plenty of other stuff on sale, particularly if you’re looking for PC gaming accessories. Here’s the Prime Day 2022 video game deals page. You can get the lowdown on some other Prime Day bargains by checking out Wccftech’s Deals section.

But hey, what if you’d prefer to pay nothing at all? Well, Amazon Prime members can also claim over 30 free games today, including Grid Legends and Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Get the full rundown on all the available games, below.

Grid Legends - Bring instant thrills and iconic racing moments in the world’s most incredible cars, with action and drama everywhere you look. Create and dominate dream race events, hop into live races, experience a dramatic virtual production story, and embrace the sensation of spectacular racing!

- Bring instant thrills and iconic racing moments in the world’s most incredible cars, with action and drama everywhere you look. Create and dominate dream race events, hop into live races, experience a dramatic virtual production story, and embrace the sensation of spectacular racing! Mass Effect Legendary Edition - Relive the epic saga and prepare for an unforgettable adventure in the highly acclaimed trilogy. The Mass Effect Legendary Edition includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs, remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.

- Relive the epic saga and prepare for an unforgettable adventure in the highly acclaimed trilogy. The Mass Effect Legendary Edition includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs, remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD. Need for Speed Heat - Hustle by day and risk it all at night in Need for Speed Heat, an adrenaline-fueled street racer where the lines of the law fade as the sun starts to set. By day, Palm City hosts the Speedhunter Showdown, a sanctioned competition where you earn Bank to customize and upgrade your high-performance cars. At night, ramp up the intensity in illicit street races that build your reputation, getting you access to bigger races and better parts. But stay ready — cops are waiting and not all of them play fair.

- Hustle by day and risk it all at night in Need for Speed Heat, an adrenaline-fueled street racer where the lines of the law fade as the sun starts to set. By day, Palm City hosts the Speedhunter Showdown, a sanctioned competition where you earn Bank to customize and upgrade your high-performance cars. At night, ramp up the intensity in illicit street races that build your reputation, getting you access to bigger races and better parts. But stay ready — cops are waiting and not all of them play fair. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - Forge your weapon and follow the path of the Jedi in the fourth and final installment of the highly acclaimed Jedi Knight series. Take on the role of a new student eager to learn the ways of the Force from Jedi Master Luke Skywalker. Interact with famous Star Wars characters in many classic Star Wars locations as you face the ultimate choice: Fight for good and freedom on the light side, or follow the path of power and evil to the dark side.

- Forge your weapon and follow the path of the Jedi in the fourth and final installment of the highly acclaimed Jedi Knight series. Take on the role of a new student eager to learn the ways of the Force from Jedi Master Luke Skywalker. Interact with famous Star Wars characters in many classic Star Wars locations as you face the ultimate choice: Fight for good and freedom on the light side, or follow the path of power and evil to the dark side. Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast - A first- and third-person shooter game where the legacy of Star Wars Dark Forces and Star Wars Jedi Knight lives on in the intense action of Jedi Outcast. As Kyle Katarn, agent of the New Republic, use your lightsaber and the full power of the Force to combat a new evil plaguing the galaxy.

- A first- and third-person shooter game where the legacy of Star Wars Dark Forces and Star Wars Jedi Knight lives on in the intense action of Jedi Outcast. As Kyle Katarn, agent of the New Republic, use your lightsaber and the full power of the Force to combat a new evil plaguing the galaxy. Star Wars Republic Commando - In this critically acclaimed tactical first-person shooter, chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy. As leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately, annihilate the enemy. Your squad will follow your orders and your lead, working together as a team — instinctively, intelligently, instantly. You are their leader. They are your weapon.

- In this critically acclaimed tactical first-person shooter, chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy. As leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately, annihilate the enemy. Your squad will follow your orders and your lead, working together as a team — instinctively, intelligently, instantly. You are their leader. They are your weapon. Other free games - 10 Second Ninja X, 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure, Addling Adventures, Bang Bang Racing, Clouds & Sheep 2, Death Squared, Fatal Fury Special, Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams, Gone Viral, HUE, Manual Samuel, Metal Slug 2, Metal Unit, Pumped BMX Pro, Puzzle of the Year 10 Pack, Rain World. Road Trip 3 Pack, Samurai Shodown II, Serial Cleaner, The Crow’s Eye, The Darkside Detective, The King of Fighters 2000, The King of Fighters 2002, The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is actually two days, with sales wrapping up tomorrow (July 13) at midnight. So, grab those deals while you can.