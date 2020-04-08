Get Xiaomi Mi 10 for Just $699 – Features Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, More

Xiaomi unveiled its latest flagship of the year a few weeks ago and the handset truly screams quality throughout. Being a fan of the series myself, it is worth noting that the Xiaomi Mi 10 is available at a discounted price of $699. If you're interested in getting it for yourself, be sure to check it out ahead of the expiration date.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Available at Just $699 for a Limited Time - Get it Now!

As mentioned earlier, the Xiaomi Mi 10 is available at a 16 percent discount for a limited time. If you don't act fast the price drop will return to its original model. Now, let's dive in to see some more details on the device's specifications and design.

Starting off with the design of the Xiaomi Mi 10, it features an all-screen design thanks to the punch-hole camera cutout. It provides an immersive media consumption experience with minimal bezels on all four sides of the device. Furthermore, it features a glass back that strong and durable so it can withstand minor hits without breaking. One of the best features of the Mi 10 is the 108-megapixel sensor at the back that takes stunning photos and captures 8K videos.

As for what's powering the device is the latest and greatest Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. The Xiaomi MI 10 is great for gaming as well as watching movies. It features all the necessary bits that you might be looking for. The display quality is amazing as well as color reproduction, saturation and brightness levels are all on point.

If you're interested in getting it for yourself, the Xiaomi Mi 10 is available at a discounted price of $699. Simply use the code: GBMI10SALE to avail the discount. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all there is to it folks. Take note that the price drop is only available for a limited time and will end in a few days. Also, check out out our discount on Amazfit smartwatches.

How would you stack the Xiaomi Mi 10 with other flagships?